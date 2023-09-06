Disclaimer

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation relates to Sitio Royalties Corp. (the "Company" or "Sitio") and contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "seeks," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "prospects," "guidance," "outlook," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's expected results of operations, cash flows, financial position and future dividends; as well as future plans, expectations, and objectives for the Company's operations, including statements about any share repurchase programs, the implementation thereof and the intended benefits, financial and

operational guidance, strategy, synergies, future operations, financial position, prospects, and plans. While forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances, whether actual results and developments will meet our expectations and predictions depend on a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results, performance, and financial condition to differ materially from our expectations and predictions. Factors that could materially impact such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: commodity price volatility, the global economic uncertainty related to the large- scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the collapse of certain financial institutions and associated liquidity risks, announcements of voluntary production cuts by OPEC+ and others, and those other factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other publicly filed documents with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this presentation speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all of them. Sitio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future development, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

INDUSTRY AND MARKET DATA

The information, data and statistics contained herein are derived from various internal (including data that Sitio has internally collected) and external third-party sources. While Sitio believes such third-party information is reliable, there can be no assurance as to the accuracy or completeness of the indicated information. Sitio has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of the information provided by third party sources. No representation is

made by Sitio's management as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any projections or modeling or any other information contained herein. Any information, data or statistics on

past performance or modeling contained herein is not an indication as to the future performance. Sitio assumes no obligation to update the information in this presentation.

BASIS OF PRESENTATION

Unless otherwise noted, all net royalty acre "NRA," gross and net well counts are pro forma as of 6/30/23 and include impacts from all acquisitions closed between 4/1/23 and 8/7/23 as if Sitio had owned those assets on 6/30/23. All NRA metrics shown on an 1/8ths royalty equivalent basis. Gross and net wells are presented on 5,000' basis unless noted otherwise.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation includes financial measures that are not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). While Sitio believes such non-GAAP measures are useful for investors, they are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to any measure of such performance derived in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of results as reported under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies in our industry or across different industries.

