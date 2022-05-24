Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Sitka Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIG   CA8606471065

SITKA GOLD CORP.

(SIG)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/24 03:53:13 pm EDT
0.1450 CAD   -3.33%
04:21pSitka Gold Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement with a Lead Order from Sprott Asset Management LP
AQ
05/19Sitka Gold Corp. Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts from the Third Diamond Drill Hole
CI
05/18Sitka Gold Reports Assay Results from RC Gold Project in Yukon
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sitka Gold : 05.24.2022 Sitka Gold Announces up

05/24/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News & Media Sitka Gold Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement with a Lead Order from Sprott Asset Management LP

VANCOUVER, CANADA - May 24, 2022: Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce a private placement for up to $3.0M with a lead order of $2 million from funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. The financing will consist of a combination of flow-through units priced at $0.17 with a half warrant priced at $0.23 and non flow-through units priced at $0.14 with a half warrant priced at $0.23. Each full warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.23 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the private placement.

This private placement is being offered on a non-brokered basis and the Units will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and a day from the closing date of the Offering. Sitka has engaged Canaccord Genuity Corp. to act as its financial advisor for the offering. The Company may pay a finder's fee on a portion of the gross proceeds of the private placement. The Offering remains subject to regulatory approval and is anticipated to close on or before June 7th, 2022.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the private placement for exploration work on its Yukon gold properties and for general working capital.


About Sitka Gold Corp.
Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in the Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, its Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and its Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon where the last hole drilled in 2021 ("Hole 21") resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone (the "Blackjack Zone") and returned 220.1 metres averaging 1.17 g/t gold from surface including 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold (see news release dated December 13, 2021). Initial follow-up drill holes completed during this past winter have confirmed that gold mineralization extends laterally to the west and to the south and that it is continuous along vertical section (see news releases dated April 26th, May 17th and May 18th, 2022). Assays are pending for DDRCCC-22-025, the last drill hole completed during the winter drilling program that was collared approximately 80 metres to the east of Hole 21, and the Blackjack Zone remains open in all directions.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SITKA GOLD CORP.

"Donald Penner"
President and Director


For more information, please contact:

Cor Coe
CEO & Director
Tel: 604-979-0509
www.sitkagoldcorp.com
ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com


Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. Forwardlooking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for

other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and
uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking
statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Sitka Gold Corp. published this content on 24 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 May 2022 21:31:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SITKA GOLD CORP.
04:21pSitka Gold Announces up to $3.0 Million Private Placement with a Lead Order from Sprott..
AQ
05/19Sitka Gold Corp. Announces High-Grade Gold Intercepts from the Third Diamond Drill Hole
CI
05/18Sitka Gold Reports Assay Results from RC Gold Project in Yukon
MT
05/18SITKA GOLD : 05.18.2022 Sitka Intercepts 107.5 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold From Surface, Inclu..
PU
05/18IIROC Trade Resumption - SIG
AQ
05/18Sitka Intercepts 107.5 Metres of 1.44 g/t Gold From Surface Including 2.0 Metres of 35...
AQ
05/18IIROC Trading Halt - SIG
AQ
05/17Sitka Gold Corp. Intercepts 205.8 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold From Surface, Including 91.0 ..
CI
05/17Sitka Intercepts 205.8 Metres of -2- Exploration on the Property Has Mainly Focused on ..
CI
05/17Sitka Gold Corp. Announces Assay Results from Diamond Drill Hole Ddrccc-22-023
CI
More news
Financials
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 19,2 M 14,9 M 14,9 M
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SITKA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sitka Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Corwin Coe Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Donald Penner President & Non-Independent Director
Stephen William Pearce Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ryan Coe Independent Director
Peter MacLean Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITKA GOLD CORP.-9.09%15
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.72%53 516
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION10.81%37 122
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-11.09%26 581
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED1.17%24 453
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.68%18 863