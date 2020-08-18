Log in
Sitka Gold : fact sheet aug 2020

August 1, 2020

CSE: SIG

August 1, 2020

sitkagoldcorp.com

FSE: 1RF

Tel: 604 979 0509

DEVELOPING GOLD ASSETS IN

NEVADA, ARIZONA & YUKON

Sitka Gold Corp. is a recently listed junior gold developer and explorer focused on 3 drill ready projects - the Burro Creek Gold Property, the Alpha Gold Property and the RC Gold Property

PROPERTY OVERVIEWS

Burro Creek Gold Property, Arizona

  • Historical (2011) Mineral Resource Estimate of 5 million oz silver and 120,000 oz gold*
  • Epithermal gold/silver vein system with bonanza grade drill core intercepts of >1 oz/ton gold and 20 oz/ton silver
  • First phase, 10 hole, diamond drill program completed in April, 2020 along initial 250m of 1.3km newly interpreted vein strike length
  • Confirmation of Burro gold/silver vein extension supporting potential for significant resource expansion along strike and at depth
  • BLM permitting underway for Phase 2 drill program over remaining 1.05km interpreted vein strike length

Alpha Gold Property, Nevada

Burro Gold Vein

• Carlin-type gold target near McEwen Mining's new Gold Bar Mine along the prolific Cortez Gold Trend

• Drill program commenced June 18th, 2020 to test

potential of a world class gold deposit

RC Gold Project, Yukon

• Recently acquired district scale property (345 km2) in the highly prospective Tombstone Gold Belt

• Proximal to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine and Golden Predator's Brewery Creek Gold Mine

• 2020 drill program is currently underway

BOARD OF DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT

COR COE, P.Geo - CEO & Director

CAPITAL STRUCTURE (as of August 1, 2020)

DONALD PENNER, B.Sc. - President & Director

SCOTT PRICE, M.Sc. - VP Exploration

Shares Outstanding

56,124,396

J. GREG DAWSON, M.Sc., P.Geo - Director

Warrants ($0.15 - $0.40)

23,499,144

STEPHEN PEARCE, LL.B - Director

Options

4,700,000

PETER MACLEAN - Director

Fully Diluted

84,323,540

RYAN COE, B.Sc, MBA - Director

Management Ownership (approx.)

~ 15%

JOSEPH PIEKENBROCK, M.Sc - Advisor

SYD VISSER, M.Sc - Advisor

SCOTT CLOSE, M.Sc, P.Geo - Advisor

*Pautler, J. (October 27, 2018) Technical Report on the Burro Creek Project

BURRO CREEK GOLD PROPERTY

Arizona, USA

Forward Looking Statements

This fact sheet contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ

materially from the statements made. Sitka Gold Corp. disclaims any intention or obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Readers and potential shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer

Sitka Gold Corp. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 15:56:06 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,36 M -1,03 M -1,03 M
Net cash 2019 0,31 M 0,23 M 0,23 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,15x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,3 M 10,8 M 10,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Corwin Coe Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald Penner President & Director
Stephen William Pearce Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Ryan Coe Independent Director
Peter MacLean Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SITKA GOLD CORP.34.21%11
NEWMONT CORPORATION57.31%54 945
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION48.38%53 645
POLYUS154.85%33 014
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.80.82%23 723
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED12.79%20 017
