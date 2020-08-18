Sitka Gold : fact sheet aug 2020

Sitka Gold Corp. is a recently listed junior gold developer and explorer focused on 3 drill ready projects - the Burro Creek Gold Property, the Alpha Gold Property and the RC Gold Property
PROPERTY OVERVIEWS
Burro Creek Gold Property, Arizona
Historical (2011) Mineral Resource Estimate of 5 million oz silver and 120,000 oz gold*
Epithermal gold/silver vein system with bonanza grade drill core intercepts of >1 oz/ton gold and 20 oz/ton silver
First phase, 10 hole, diamond drill program completed in April, 2020 along initial 250m of 1.3km newly interpreted vein strike length
Confirmation of Burro gold/silver vein extension supporting potential for significant resource expansion along strike and at depth
BLM permitting underway for Phase 2 drill program over remaining 1.05km interpreted vein strike length
Alpha Gold Property, Nevada
Burro Gold Vein
• Carlin-type gold target near McEwen Mining's new Gold Bar Mine along the prolific Cortez Gold Trend
• Drill program commenced June 18th, 2020 to test
potential of a world class gold deposit
RC Gold Project, Yukon
• Recently acquired district scale property (345 km2) in the highly prospective Tombstone Gold Belt
• Proximal to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine and Golden Predator's Brewery Creek Gold Mine
• 2020 drill program is currently underway
BOARD OF DIRECTORS & MANAGEMENT
COR COE,P.Geo - CEO & Director
CAPITAL STRUCTURE (as of August 1, 2020)
DONALD PENNER,B.Sc. - President & Director
SCOTT PRICE, M.Sc. - VP Exploration
Shares Outstanding
56,124,396
J. GREG DAWSON, M.Sc., P.Geo -Director
Warrants ($0.15 - $0.40)
23,499,144
STEPHEN PEARCE, LL.B -Director
Options
4,700,000
PETER MACLEAN -Director
Fully Diluted
84,323,540
RYAN COE, B.Sc, MBA - Director
Management Ownership (approx.)
~ 15%
JOSEPH PIEKENBROCK, M.Sc - Advisor
SYD VISSER, M.Sc- Advisor
SCOTT CLOSE, M.Sc, P.Geo- Advisor
*Pautler, J. (October 27, 2018) Technical Report on the Burro Creek Project
BURRO CREEK GOLD PROPERTY
Arizona, USA
Located between 2 existing gold mines
