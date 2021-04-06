Log in
SITKA GOLD CORP.

(SIG)
Sitka Gold : 04.06.2021 Sitka Gold Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

04/06/2021
News & Media SITKA Gold ANnounces grant of incentive stock options

VANCOUVER, CANADA- April 6, 2021: Sitka Gold Corp. ('Sitka' or the 'Company') (CSE: SIG; FSE: 1RF; OTCQB: SITKF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,500,000 incentive stock options (the 'Options') to officers, directors and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at $0.19 per share for a period of five years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

AboutSitkaGoldCorp.
Sitka Gold Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada that is fully funded for its planned 2021 exploration programs with the recent completion of a $6.37 million financing. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka currently has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the RC, Barney Ridge, Clear Creek and OGI properties in Yukon and the Burro Creek Gold property in Arizona. Sitka owns a 100% interest in its Alpha Gold property in Nevada, it's Mahtin Gold property in the Yukon and it's Coppermine River project in Nunavut.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SITKA GOLD CORP.

'Donald Penner'

President and Director

For more information contact:

Cor Coe
CEO & Director
ccoe@sitkagoldcorp.com
Ph. 604-979-0509

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forwardlooking statements and forwardlooking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forwardlooking statements or information. Forwardlooking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as 'appear', 'seek', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'continue', 'estimate', 'approximate', 'expect', 'may', 'will', 'project', 'predict', 'potential', 'targeting', 'intend', 'could', 'might', 'should', 'believe', 'would' and similar expressions.
Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forwardlooking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the expected timing and terms of the private placement, use of proceeds, anticipated work program, required approvals in connection with the work program and the ability to obtain such approvals. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forwardlooking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
The forwardlooking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forwardlooking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the CSE. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Disclaimer

Sitka Gold Corp. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 16:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
