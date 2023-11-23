Official SITKA GOLD CORP. press release

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 23, 2023) - Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF) - This junior mining company, with significant assets across Arizona, Nevada, Nunavut, and the Yukon, has recently drilled over 1.34 million ounces of gold in two major deposits. The RC Gold Project, situated in the prolific Tombstone Gold Belt, promises a substantial yield, with initial findings showing deposits averaging 0.83 g/t gold and 0.5 g/t gold. This discovery, announced earlier this year, marks a significant milestone for Sitka Gold, bolstered by existing infrastructure that accelerates exploration and development.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

www.b-tv.com/post/cse-sig-ceo-clips-sitka-gold-unveiling-the-potential-of-the-rc-gold-project-in-yukon-btv-60sec

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE: SIG) (OTCQB: SITKF)

https://www.sitkagoldcorp.com/

