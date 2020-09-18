Sitoy : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SITOY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

時代集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1023)

CHANGE OF NAME OF

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

