SITOY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED    1023

SITOY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1023)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
0.345 HKD   0.00%
Sitoy : CHANGE OF NAME OF PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SITOY GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

時代集團控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1023)

CHANGE OF NAME OF

PRINCIPAL SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

IN THE CAYMAN ISLANDS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Sitoy Group Holdings Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the name of the Company's principal share registrar and transfer office in the Cayman Islands has changed from "SMP Partners (Cayman) Limited" to "Suntera (Cayman) Limited" (the "Cayman Islands Share Registrar") with effect from 4 September 2020. The address of the Cayman Islands Share Registrar remains unchanged.

The Company's branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong is still Union Registrars Limited at Suites 3301-04, 33/F., Two Chinachem Exchange Square, 338 King's Road, North Point, Hong Kong.

By order of the Board

Sitoy Group Holdings Limited

Lau Kin Shing, Charles

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yeung Michael Wah Keung, Mr. Yeung Wo Fai, Mr. Yeung Andrew Kin and Dr. Lau Kin Shing, Charles; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Yeung Chi Tat, Mr. Kwan Po Chuen, Vincent and Mr. Lung Hung Cheuk.

