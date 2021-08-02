Log in
    5LE   SG1V70937494

SITRA HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(5LE)
General Announcement::CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

08/02/2021 | 09:32am EDT
SITRA HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 197901237E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

  1. CESSATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR
  2. CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Sitra Holdings (International) Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce the cessation of Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company effective 31 August 2021.

That following his cessation, Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan will ipso facto ceased to be the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees. The details of his cessation are contained in a separate announcement made concurrently on the same day.

The Board and Management of Sitra Group would like to record their sincere appreciation and thanks to Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan for his invaluable contributions to the Company's development over the past 15 years and wish him well for the future.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lim Kian Thong as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 31 August 2021. Subsequent to the aforesaid appointment, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be as follows:

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mr. Chew Hua Seng

Non-Executive Chairman

Mr. Guo Shaozeng

Non-Executive Director

Mr. Steven Chew Chiew Siang

Executive Director

Mr. Michael Chin Sek Peng

Lead Independent Director

Mr. Sim Guan Seng

Independent Director

Mr. Chan Hock Keng

Independent Director

Mr. Lim Kian Thong

Independent Director

NOMINATING COMMITTEE

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Chan Hock Keng (Chairman)

Mr. Lim Kian Thong (Chairman)

Mr. Chew Hua Seng

Mr. Guo Shaozeng

Mr. Michael Chin Sek Peng

Mr. Sim Guan Seng

Mr. Sim Guan Seng

Mr. Chan Hock Keng

Mr. Lim Kian Thong

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Mr. Michael Chin Sek Peng (Chairman)

Mr. Sim Guan Seng

Mr. Chan Hock Keng

Mr. Lim Kian Thong

By Order of the Board

Chew Hua Seng

Non-Executive Chairman

2 August 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. (the "SPONSOR") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Leong Weng Tuck - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24- 02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com.

Disclaimer

Sitra Holdings (International) Limited published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 13:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
