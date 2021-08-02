General Announcement::CESSATION OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR AND CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

SITRA HOLDINGS (INTERNATIONAL) LIMITED

(Company Registration No.: 197901237E)

(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore)

CESSATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR CHANGES TO THE COMPOSITION OF THE BOARD AND BOARD COMMITTEES

The Board of Directors ("the Board") of Sitra Holdings (International) Limited ("the Company") wishes to announce the cessation of Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan as a Non-executive Independent Director of the Company effective 31 August 2021.

That following his cessation, Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan will ipso facto ceased to be the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of both the Audit and Nominating Committees. The details of his cessation are contained in a separate announcement made concurrently on the same day.

The Board and Management of Sitra Group would like to record their sincere appreciation and thanks to Mr Daniels Ng Boon Huan for his invaluable contributions to the Company's development over the past 15 years and wish him well for the future.

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Lim Kian Thong as Chairman of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 31 August 2021. Subsequent to the aforesaid appointment, the composition of the Board and Board Committees of the Company will be as follows: