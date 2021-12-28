Log in
Sitronix Technology : Announce the personnel changed of accounting officer and chief internal auditor on behalf of Sitronix's major subsidiary,Forcelead.

12/28/2021 | 04:17am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2021/12/28 Time of announcement 17:12:33
Subject 
 Announce the personnel changed of accounting
officer and chief internal auditor on behalf
of Sitronix's major subsidiary,Forcelead.
Date of events 2021/12/28 To which item it meets paragraph 8
Statement 
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
  spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
 Accounting officer and chief internal auditor.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
 Not applicable.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
 (1) YU-TING PENG / Accounting officer
 (2) YU-WEN HUANG / Chief internal auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):New replacement.
6.Reason for the change:New replacement.
7.Effective date:2021/12/28.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 09:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
