Sitronix Technology : Announce the personnel changed of accounting officer and chief internal auditor on behalf of Sitronix's major subsidiary,Forcelead.

Statement

1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.) ,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer, research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or designated and non-designated representatives): Accounting officer and chief internal auditor. 2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28 3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder: Not applicable. 4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder: (1) YU-TING PENG / Accounting officer (2) YU-WEN HUANG / Chief internal auditor 5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new replacement��):New replacement. 6.Reason for the change:New replacement. 7.Effective date:2021/12/28. 8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.