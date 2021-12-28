Sitronix Technology : Announce the personnel changed of accounting officer and chief internal auditor on behalf of Sitronix's major subsidiary,Forcelead.

|
Statement
|
1.Type of personnel changed (please enter: spokesperson, acting
spokesperson, important personnel (CEO, COO, CMO, CSO, etc.)
,financial officer, accounting officer, corporate governance officer,
research and development officer, chief internal auditor, or
designated and non-designated representatives):
Accounting officer and chief internal auditor.
2.Date of occurrence of the change:2021/12/28
3.Name, title, and resume of the previous position holder:
Not applicable.
4.Name, title, and resume of the new position holder:
(1) YU-TING PENG / Accounting officer
(2) YU-WEN HUANG / Chief internal auditor
5.Type of the change (please enter: ��resignation��, ��position
adjustment��, ��dismissal��, ��retirement��, ��death�� or ��new
replacement��):New replacement.
6.Reason for the change:New replacement.
7.Effective date:2021/12/28.
8.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.