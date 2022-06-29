Sitronix Technology : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
06/29/2022 | 02:57am EDT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/06/29
Time of announcement
14:45:17
Subject
Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
Date of events
2022/06/29
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/29
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend from earnings:NT$3,844,380,032
(cash dividend of NT$32 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is proposed that August 5, 2022 will be the cash dividend
payment date
Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:56:09 UTC.