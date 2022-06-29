Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sitronix Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8016   TW0008016007

SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(8016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-27
203.00 TWD   -3.79%
02:57aSITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
PU
06/24SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Redemption of privately offered Fund
PU
06/21SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf of Forcelead Technology Corporation, a major subsidiary of Sitronix.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sitronix Technology : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend

06/29/2022 | 02:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/29 Time of announcement 14:45:17
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
Date of events 2022/06/29 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/29
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 Cash dividend from earnings:NT$3,844,380,032
 (cash dividend of NT$32 per share)
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/17
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/18
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/22
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/22
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
It is proposed that August 5, 2022 will be the cash dividend
payment date

Disclaimer

Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 06:56:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
02:57aSITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
PU
06/24SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Redemption of privately offered Fund
PU
06/21SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf ..
PU
06/21SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announce on behalf of Sitronix's major subsidiary ,Forcelead Technol..
PU
06/15SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Investor Conference held by MasterLink Sec..
PU
05/11Sitronix Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
04/28SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement fo..
PU
04/12SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : The Company to attend the Investor Conference held by MasterLink Sec..
PU
03/23Sitronix Technology Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Decemb..
CI
03/17SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Announcement of investment in Hefei Sitronix Technology Co., Ltd of ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 580 M 894 M 894 M
Net income 2022 7 431 M 250 M 250 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 24 315 M 818 M 818 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sitronix Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 203,00 TWD
Average target price 350,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 72,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Wen Mao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shu Fang Hsu Chief-Finance Division
Yi Hsi Cheng Director, Chief Research & Development Officer
Chun Sheng Lin Chief Research Officer
De Yun Zhou Spokesman & Senior Director-Strategic Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-36.56%818
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%35 878
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-13.18%16 724
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-37.98%15 776
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-29.41%9 910
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-30.30%7 968