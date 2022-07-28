Sitronix Technology : The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28 2.Company name:Sitronix Technology Corp. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable 6.Countermeasures:Not applicable 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022: Unit: NT$'000 except earnings per share, which is in NT$ Item 2022 2Q 2022 Q1~Q2 ----------------------------- --------------- -------------- Consolidated Sales 4,537,216 10,130,826 Consolidated Operating Income 1,449,773 3,397,673 Consolidated Income before Income Tax 1,550,841 3,618,377 Consolidated Net Income 1,274,841 2,942,894 Net profit attributable 1,093,893 2,511,780 to owners of the parent Earnings per share 9.12 20.94 Note:The above financial information is not reviewed by the CPA.