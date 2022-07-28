Sitronix Technology : The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022

|
Statement
|
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:Sitronix Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
"subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Unreviewed consolidated
financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022:
Unit: NT$'000
except earnings per share, which is in NT$
Item 2022 2Q 2022 Q1~Q2
----------------------------- --------------- --------------
Consolidated Sales 4,537,216 10,130,826
Consolidated Operating Income 1,449,773 3,397,673
Consolidated Income before Income Tax 1,550,841 3,618,377
Consolidated Net Income 1,274,841 2,942,894
Net profit attributable 1,093,893 2,511,780
to owners of the parent
Earnings per share 9.12 20.94
Note:The above financial information is not reviewed by the CPA.