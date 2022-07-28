Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Sitronix Technology Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8016   TW0008016007

SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(8016)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-26
163.50 TWD   +2.19%
03:38aSITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022
PU
07/26SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Redemption of privately offered Fund- Supplementary Net Value
PU
07/19SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY : Redemption of privately offered Fund
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sitronix Technology : The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022

07/28/2022 | 03:38am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/07/28 Time of announcement 15:18:36
Subject 
 The Company announced unreviewed consolidated
financial statement for the second quarter and
first half of 2022
Date of events 2022/07/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/28
2.Company name:Sitronix Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or
  "subsidiaries"):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Unreviewed consolidated
financial statement for the second quarter and first half of 2022:

                                                        Unit: NT$'000
                            except earnings per share, which is in NT$

        Item                              2022 2Q           2022 Q1~Q2
-----------------------------          ---------------    --------------
 Consolidated Sales                       4,537,216         10,130,826
 Consolidated Operating Income            1,449,773          3,397,673
 Consolidated Income before Income Tax    1,550,841          3,618,377
 Consolidated Net Income                  1,274,841          2,942,894
 Net profit attributable                  1,093,893          2,511,780
 to owners of the parent
 Earnings per share                           9.12             20.94

 Note:The above financial information is not reviewed by the CPA.

Disclaimer

Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 07:37:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 580 M 887 M 887 M
Net income 2022 7 431 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,64x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 19 584 M 654 M 654 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,74x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sitronix Technology Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 163,50 TWD
Average target price 350,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 114%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ying Wen Mao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shu Fang Hsu Chief-Finance Division
Yi Hsi Cheng Director, Chief Research & Development Officer
Chun Sheng Lin Chief Research Officer
De Yun Zhou Spokesman & Senior Director-Strategic Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION-48.91%654
MEDIATEK INC.-43.11%36 142
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.78%19 697
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-31.00%16 554
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-31.20%10 143
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-22.29%8 365