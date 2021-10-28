Log in
    8016   TW0008016007

SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

(8016)
The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the third quarter and the first three seasons of 2021

10/28/2021 | 04:13am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/10/28 Time of announcement 15:47:49
Subject 
 The Company announced unreviewed consolidated
financial statement for the third quarter and
the first three seasons of 2021
Date of events 2021/10/28 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/10/28
2.Company name:Sitronix Technology Corp.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:Not applicable
6.Countermeasures:Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:Unreviewed consolidated
financial statement for the third quarter and first three seasons of 2021:

                                                        Unit: NT$��000
                            except earnings per share, which is in NT$

        Item                              2021 3Q           2021 Q1~Q3
-----------------------------          ---------------    --------------
 Consolidated Sales                       6,585,814         16,162,970
 Consolidated Operating Income            2,584,478          5,816,665
 Consolidated Income before Income Tax    2,649,223          5,950,672
 Consolidated Net Income                  2,247,022          5,057,575
 Net profit attributable                  1,883,701          4,230,425
 to owners of the parent
 Earnings per share                           15.69              35.24

 Note:The above financial information is not reviewed by the CPA.

Disclaimer

Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 218 M 763 M 763 M
Net income 2021 5 480 M 197 M 197 M
Net cash 2021 13 480 M 485 M 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,60x
Yield 2021 11,4%
Capitalization 30 639 M 1 101 M 1 102 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Ying Wen Mao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shu Fang Hsu Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Yi Hsi Cheng Director, Chief Research & Development Officer
Chun Sheng Lin Chief Research Officer
De Yun Zhou Spokesman & Senior Director-Strategic Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION57.23%1 101
MEDIATEK INC.26.10%53 961
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.8.52%27 387
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.18.81%22 487
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.47.37%18 720
SILERGY CORP.83.82%14 894