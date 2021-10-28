The Company announced unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the third quarter and the first three seasons of 2021

Statement

Sitronix Technology Corp.
Unreviewed consolidated financial statement for the third quarter and first three seasons of 2021: Unit: NT$'000 except earnings per share, which is in NT$ Item 2021 3Q 2021 Q1~Q3 ----------------------------- --------------- -------------- Consolidated Sales 6,585,814 16,162,970 Consolidated Operating Income 2,584,478 5,816,665 Consolidated Income before Income Tax 2,649,223 5,950,672 Consolidated Net Income 2,247,022 5,057,575 Net profit attributable 1,883,701 4,230,425 to owners of the parent Earnings per share 15.69 35.24 Note:The above financial information is not reviewed by the CPA.