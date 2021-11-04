The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors.

|
Statement
|
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:Not applicable.
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,162,970
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):8,852,829
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,816,665
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,950,672
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,057,575
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,230,425
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):35.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19,949,309
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,968,459
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):9,935,786
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.