The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated financial statements have been reported to the Board of Directors.

11/04/2021 | 05:32am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Sitronix Technology Corp.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2021/11/04 Time of announcement 17:09:21
Subject 
 The Company's 2021 third quarter consolidated
financial statements have been reported to the Board
of Directors.
Date of events 2021/11/04 To which item it meets paragraph 31
Statement 
1.Date of submission to the board of directors or approval by the board of
 directors:2021/11/04
2.Date of approval by the audit committee:Not applicable.
3.Start and end dates of financial reports or annual self-assessed financial
 information of the reporting period (XXXX/XX/XX~XXXX/XX/XX):
 2021/01/01~2021/09/30
4.Operating revenue accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):16,162,970
5.Gross profit (loss) from operations accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (thousand NTD):8,852,829
6.Net operating income (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
(thousand NTD):5,816,665
7.Profit (loss) before tax accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,950,672
8.Profit (loss) accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period
 (thousand NTD):5,057,575
9.Profit (loss) during the period attributable to owners of parent
accumulated from 1/1 to end of the period (thousand NTD):4,230,425
10.Basic earnings (loss) per share accumulated from 1/1 to end of
the period (NTD):35.24
11.Total assets end of the period (thousand NTD):19,949,309
12.Total liabilities end of the period
(thousand NTD):6,968,459
13.Equity attributable to owners of parent end of the
period (thousand NTD):9,935,786
14.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Sitronix Technology Co. Ltd. published this content on 04 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2021 09:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 21 218 M 762 M 762 M
Net income 2021 5 480 M 197 M 197 M
Net cash 2021 13 480 M 484 M 484 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,51x
Yield 2021 11,5%
Capitalization 30 159 M 1 083 M 1 083 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Managers and Directors
Ying Wen Mao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shu Fang Hsu Head-Finance & Accounting Department
Yi Hsi Cheng Director, Chief Research & Development Officer
Chun Sheng Lin Chief Research Officer
De Yun Zhou Spokesman & Senior Director-Strategic Investment
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SITRONIX TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION54.77%1 083
MEDIATEK INC.24.77%53 345
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.13.49%28 643
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.23.58%23 342
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.61.39%20 457
SILERGY CORP.94.40%15 738