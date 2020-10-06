Sivers IMA : Ampleon calls for conversion of convertible in Sivers IMA

KISTA, SWEDEN, October 6th, 2020 - Sivers IMA Holding AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SIVE) today announced that Ampleon Netherlands B.V. ('Ampleon') has, by notice to Sivers IMA Holding AB (the 'Company'), exercised its conversion right to convert all convertibles in the Company subscribed for by Ampleon in December 2017 and with last date for conversion on 4 December 2020.

The convertible loan including accrued interest amounts to USD 4,521,506, corresponding to 4,651,727 new shares in the Company after conversion of the convertibles. The conversion price amounts to SEK 8.29 per share. According to the terms of the convertible, currency conversion of the loan is made at the fixed exchange rate for SEK/USD of 8.426. The conversion has a dilution effect of approximately 3.0 per cent.

After registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 76,340,458.50 divided on 152,680,917 shares.

