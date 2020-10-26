Sivers IMA : changes name to Sivers Semiconductors

KISTA, Sweden, October 26th, 2020 - Sivers IMA Holding AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: SIVE) today announced that the company as of today is named Sivers Seminconductors AB at Nasdaq. The ISIN code is unchanged and the new ticker code is SIE.

The company is also changing the names of its subsidiaries to Sivers Wireless (formerly Sivers IMA AB) and Sivers Photonics (formerly CST Global) to better reflect their respective markets.

'The name change is part of a larger marketing and branding work that we have been working on for a long time to clarify the common identity within the Group and to further clarify and strengthen our profile towards investors and customers on a global level. Our new brands Sivers Wireless and Sivers Photonics will be launched well in advance of a possible listing on Nasdaq Stockholm's main list in the first half of 2021.', said Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Storm, CEO Sivers Semiconductors AB

Tel: +46 70 262 6390

E-mail: anders.storm@siversima.com

Erik Penser Bank is appointed Sivers Semiconductors' Certified Advisor at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: +46 8 463 80 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

