Sivers IMA : completes a directed share issue of 6,517,805 new shares, raising proceeds of approximately SEK 200 million

The board of directors of Sivers IMA Holding AB ('Sivers IMA' or the 'Company') has, as communicated in the Company's press release earlier today, resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 6,517,805 new shares (corresponding to approximately 4.4 percent of the total number of outstanding shares and votes in the Company) at a subscription price of SEK 30.70 per share. Through the directed share issue, Sivers IMA will receive proceeds amounting to approximately SEK 200 million before transaction costs.

The board of directors of Sivers IMA has, based on the authorization given by the annual general meeting on May 19, 2020, and as communicated in the Company's press release earlier today, resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 6,517,805 new shares to institutional, and other qualified, investors (the 'Directed Share Issue'). The transaction was carried out through an accelerated book building procedure by the Company's financial advisor Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige ('Nordea').

The subscription price per share in the Directed Share Issue was set to SEK 30.70 and has been determined through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure. Through the Directed Share Issue, Sivers IMA will raise approximately SEK 200 million before transaction costs. The subscription price per share in the Directed Share Issue corresponds to a discount of 10.0 percent to the issue day's closing price of SEK 34.10, and a discount of 0.4 percent compared to the volume weighted average price the last 30 trading days. The Directed Share Issue entails a dilution of approximately 4.4 percent of the number of shares and the votes in the Company. Through the Directed Share Issue, the number of outstanding shares will increase by 6,517,805 from 141,511,385 to 148,029,190. The share capital will increase by SEK 3,258,902.50 from SEK 70,755,692.50 to SEK 74,014,595.

The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are to diversify the shareholder base among Swedish and international institutional, and other qualified, investors and at the same time raise capital in a time and cost efficient manner in order to enable continued expansion of the business. The board of directors' assessment is that the subscription price in the Directed Share Issue is in accordance with market conditions, since it was determined through an accelerated book building procedure.

The Company has during the recent year seen an increase in order intake, both in the 5G segment, with several new 'design wins', as well as in the Photonics segment, with orders from two Fortune 100 companies. To support the increase in order intake, the gross proceeds from the Directed Share Issue will be used to accelerate the Company's organic and international expansion, primarily via investments in production capacity, customer support and sales & marketing.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed Share Issue. In addition, board members and certain members of the management holding shares and/or warrants have undertaken not to sell any shares in Sivers IMA for a period of 90 calendar days after the announcement of the outcome of the Directed Share Issue, with customary exceptions.

Advisers

Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige is acting as Sole Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner and Setterwalls Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to Sivers IMA and Roschier Advokatbyrå is legal adviser to Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige in connection with the Directed Share Issue.

For additional information, please contact:

Anders Storm, CEO, Sivers IMA

Tel: +46 70 262 6390

E-mail: anders.storm@siversima.com

Erik Penser Bank is appointed Sivers IMA Holding AB's Certified Advisor at Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Tel: +46 8 463 80 00

E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Sivers IMA Holding AB

Sivers IMA Holding AB is a leading and internationally recognized technology company that, through its two business areas Wireless and Photonics, supplies chips and integrated modules. Wireless develops RF chips and antennas for advanced 5G systems for data and telecommunications networks. Photonics develops and manufactures semiconductor-based optical products for optical fiber networks, sensors and optical fiber communications (Li-Fi). The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under SIVE. The head office is located in Kista, Sweden. For more information: www.siversima.com

This information is such that Sivers IMA Holding AB is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons above, on September 23, 2020 at 11.30 PM CET.

