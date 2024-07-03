Sivers Semiconductors Announces 5G Contract with Blu Wireless for High-Speed Broadband Communication for Track-to-Train applications

Kista, Sweden // July 03, 2024 // Sivers Semiconductors (STO:SIVE), a leading supplier of integrated chips and modules for the most advanced communications and sensor solutions, today announced a development contract with Blu Wireless. Under the contract, Sivers will design and develop advanced 5G long range antenna modules that operate within the 57-71 GHz license exempt band, providing high-speed broadband communication links for track-to-train applications. The contract revenue will be recognized completely in 2024.

Railway operators have long sought to improve their Wi-Fi quality but have faced major technical and cost challenges to deliver reliable broadband to their customers. This partnership enables Sivers Semiconductors to deliver longer links supporting multi-gigabit, reliable communication solutions that meet the demands of modern high-speed rail systems, ensuring seamless, high-speed internet access even at speeds exceeding 300 km/h.