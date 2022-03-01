Sivers Semiconductors : Photonics Exhibiting and Presenting at OFC, San Diego, USA, Showcasing InP100 Product Platform for Next Generation Optical Communications.

Sivers Semiconductors AB announces today the participation atOptical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition (OFC) in San Diego, California, USA. The subsidiary, Sivers Photonics, will exhibit and speak at the event, taking place at the San Diego Convention Centre from 6 - 10 March.

OFC is the leading international event for the latest advances in optical communications and networking. From research to marketplace, from components to systems and networks, OFC features the industry's most innovative companies showcasing optical innovations, products, technology, and research enabling communications networks globally.

You can find Sivers Photonics at Booth #5728 in the exhibition area, from 8-10 March. The team of technical experts look forward to discussing the InP100 product platform, a common design and manufacturing framework that uses established process modules to produce a broad range of active III-V photonic devices, including high-power DFB lasers and reflective SOA chips.

"We are excited to be back at OFC in person, showcasing our InP100 product platform. This advanced 4" indium phosphide manufacturing platform is enabling the acceleration of Silicon Photonics (SiPh) for a wide variety of high-volume, low-cost applications, including data center, AI and optical sensing.", says Billy McLaughlin, Sivers Photonics Managing Director.

Dr Andy McKee, CTO, Sivers Photonics, will take part in the panel session 'Progress and Roadmap in Silicon Photonics Foundries and Supply Chains', Wednesday 9 March, 08:00 - 10:00, discussing how commercial foundry services and supply chain enablement are playing a critical role in the Silicon Photonics (SiPh) ecosystem.

