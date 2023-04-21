Advanced search
02:34:46 2023-04-21 pm EDT
23.66 USD   -1.76%
01:46pSix Flags Appoints Angus Jenkins as Corporate Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering
BU
08:13aConfusing data
MS
05:48aAnalyst recommendations: Cedar Fair, Fifth Third Bancorp, ManpowerGroup...
MS
Six Flags Appoints Angus Jenkins as Corporate Vice President of Maintenance and Engineering

04/21/2023 | 01:46pm EDT
Maintenance and engineering teams restructured into a single division to improve ride availability

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of water parks in North America, today announced the appointment of Angus Jenkins to the newly created role of Vice President, Maintenance and Engineering. Jenkins and a team of four regional directors will lead the combined Maintenance and Engineering Division, supporting Six Flags’ 27 properties with enhanced leadership, technical knowledge and on-going support. The new structure will position the Company to meaningfully improve ride availability at its properties over time, which is a leading guest pain point.

“Our top priority is to provide our guests with safe and memorable experiences in our parks,” said Six Flags Chief Executive Officer, Selim Bassoul. “I am delighted to have Angus lead our Maintenance and Engineering team and believe this newly combined organization will allow us to elevate our industry leading safety standards while also improving ride up-times.”

“I am thrilled to be leading the Maintenance and Engineering Division,” added Mr. Jenkins. “Our team is excited to play a key role in the Company’s long-term strategy of elevating the guest experience by improving ride availability, overseeing the next generation of new ride installations, and continuing to deliver on Six Flags’ industry best safety levels.”

Throughout his career in the attractions industry, Jenkins has served in both park and corporate roles, most recently in Saudi Arabia as the International Brand Project Director, Design and Construction for Six Flags. Jenkins’ extensive experience in both new project development and on-going asset maintenance position him to expertly manage the company’s capital projects as well as maintenance and improvement of existing rides and facilities. Prior to joining Six Flags in 2018, Jenkins worked with Chance Morgan Rides, Vekoma Rides, Leisure and Recreation Concepts, Inc. (LARC) and Alpha Smartparks.

Jenkins and the regional Directors of Maintenance and Engineering will collaborate with park maintenance personnel to ensure that the Company’s high standards for maintenance, safety and ride availability are observed; all applicable standards including local, regional and ASTM F24 requirements are met; and capital projects are executed in a timely and effective manner.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 479 M - -
Net income 2023 181 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,9x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 005 M 2 005 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 24,08 $
Average target price 32,92 $
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Mick Chief Financial Officer & Controller
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Freeman Vice President-Public Safety & Risk Management
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION3.57%2 005
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.27.48%59 685
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-0.80%3 393
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.1.02%2 151
ROUND ONE CORPORATION13.75%1 142
AEON FANTASY CO.,LTD.22.37%488
