SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

SIX
Six Flags Entertainment : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings

10/07/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or +1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 26 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 59 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
04:31pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
09/16SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Invites Guests to Halloween Safely during HALLOWFEST
BU
09/11SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
09/11SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
08/27SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Organizational Announcement
PU
08/27SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
08/27SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
08/26SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regul..
AQ
08/26SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : CORRECTING and REPLACING Credit Facility Amendment Pro..
BU
08/05SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 367 M - -
Net income 2020 -373 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -4,66x
Yield 2020 1,30%
Capitalization 1 744 M 1 744 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,5x
EV / Sales 2021 4,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 450
Free-Float 89,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 22,27 $
Last Close Price 20,58 $
Spread / Highest target 45,8%
Spread / Average Target 8,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard W. Roedel Non-Executive Chairman
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
David Austin Chief Information Officer & SVP-Information System
Kurt Matthew Cellar Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-54.38%1 744
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.24%46 317
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.-12.97%8 161
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-33.93%1 640
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-50.23%1 538
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-15.88%728
