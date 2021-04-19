Log in
Six Flags Entertainment : Hosts National Hiring Week

04/19/2021 | 07:01am EDT
Company Offering Competitive Wages and Exclusive Perks for Team Members

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is looking for energetic team members who want to work where they play. Recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, Six Flags is hosting National Hiring Week, April 23-May 2, at all of its US locations. The company is hiring for a number of rewarding positions in food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, warehousing, janitorial, maintenance, and security. Applicants may apply online at www.sixflags.com/jobs for a virtual and contact-free process, where they can be interviewed one day, and start earning the next. Additionally, for the first time and for a limited time, new employees will receive a Gold Plus membership for themselves and up to three family members.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210419005235/en/

The Thrill is Calling and Six Flags is hiring! Come work where you play and build a rewarding career. Immediate openings are available. Apply at www.sixflags.com/jobs. (Photo: Business Wire)



“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, the Thrill is Calling to come and be a part of the Six Flags family,” said Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Laura Doerre. “We offer tremendous flexibility for students and part-time wage earners, as well as retirees. We have a job for every lifestyle, including many full-time career placements, and Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development in the hospitality industry and beyond. We want to be the employer of choice,” continued Doerre.

To apply, visit www.sixflags.com/jobs for immediate openings.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags
Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags


© Business Wire 2021
