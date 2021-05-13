Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Six Flags Entertainment : Supports State Vaccination Efforts with Ticket Offer Valued at $4 Million

05/13/2021 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Six Flags Great America Partnering with Illinois to Incentivize COVID-19 Vaccination in Underserved Communities

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and largest operator of waterparks in North America, is proud to announce that Six Flags Great America, the Thrill Capital of the Midwest, is providing 50,000 one-day tickets—over $4 million in value—to the State of Illinois in support of COVID-19 vaccination education programs in areas heavily impacted by the pandemic.

“Six Flags is honored to partner with state leaders to encourage Illinois residents to get vaccinated, especially in underserved communities,” said Six Flags President and CEO Mike Spanos. “We appreciate Governor Pritzker’s leadership on this initiative and we look forward to moving to Phase 5 very soon,” continued Spanos.

Tickets will be distributed to newly vaccinated Illinois residents through local health department initiatives and community organization vaccine education campaigns.

In addition to the ticket offer, Six Flags Great America will be hosting mobile vaccination teams at the theme park the first weekend of June to further support the state’s vaccination efforts.

Six Flags is dedicated to making a positive difference in communities throughout the country. As part of that commitment, the company has pledged up to $5 million in investments and ticket value by the end of 2022 toward programs dedicated to equality and the socioeconomic advancement of people of color.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For nearly 60 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags


© Business Wire 2021
All news about SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
01:01pSIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT  : Supports State Vaccination Efforts with Ticket Offer ..
BU
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Six Flags Entertainment Sells Shares for Tax Slowing..
MT
05/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Six Flags Entertainment Disposes of Shares for Tax S..
MT
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Six Flags Entertainment Insider Gets Stock Award, Prolongs Buy ..
MT
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Six Flags Entertainment Insider Receives Stock Award, Prolongs ..
MT
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Six Flags Entertainment Insider Receives Stock Award, Buy Trend..
MT
05/07INSIDER TRENDS : Six Flags Entertainment Insider Granted Stock Award, Buy Trend ..
MT
05/07STREET COLOR : Six Flags Entertainment's Hurricane Harbor to Reopen May 15
MT
05/07SIX FLAGS HURRICANE HARBOR  : to Reopen May 15
BU
05/07SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT  : Amended and restated certificate of incorporation of ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 121 M - -
Net income 2021 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 643 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -124x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 519 M 3 519 M -
EV / Sales 2021 5,50x
EV / Sales 2022 3,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 950
Free-Float 95,8%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 53,18 $
Last Close Price 41,21 $
Spread / Highest target 77,1%
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Spanos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sandeep Reddy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Selim Antoine Bassoul Non-Executive Chairman
Rafael A. Sanchez CIO & Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Laura W. Doerre Chief Administrative Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION20.85%3 519
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.-12.50%44 595
SHENZHEN OVERSEAS CHINESE TOWN CO.,LTD.24.12%10 732
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.56.70%3 914
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.15.48%2 582
DXB ENTERTAINMENTS-13.48%1 317