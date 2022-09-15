Six Flags Honored with Three Golden Ticket Awards

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, today announced it has earned three top honors in Amusement Today’s prestigious annual Golden Ticket Awards:

Jeffrey Siebert, Park President of Six Flags Fiesta Texas, won the coveted 2022 Golden Ticket Leadership Award

Six Flags Fiesta Texas was awarded the Publisher’s Pick Turnstile Award

Six Flags Over Texas received the award for Best New Show of 2022

Honoring the “best of the best” in the amusement industry, the Golden Ticket Awards are calculated from an international poll conducted by Amusement Today, a newspaper founded in 1997 that covers international amusement and water park news and trends.

Jeffrey Siebert, an industry veteran with over 28 years of experience, has been Park President of Six Flags Fiesta Texas since 2016. Under Siebert’s leadership, the park has flourished and experienced considerable growth. “Jeffrey’s leadership, passion, and relentless focus on providing an exceptional experience for our guests and team members is truly inspirational,” said Selim Bassoul, President and CEO. “His infectious energy empowers his team to do their very best, and his years at Fiesta Texas have directly contributed to the park’s success.”

As further testament to Siebert’s vision for Fiesta Texas, the park received its own Golden Ticket accolade. Honored with the Turnstile Award for its efforts to bring guests back again and again, Fiesta Texas was recognized for reinvigorating its classic Poltergeist ride, which recently reopened with a completely new, immersive experience after more than two decades in service. Further enhancing the in-park experience, Fiesta Texas created its own eye-catching sculptures for Halloween and Christmas, introduced a new Mardi Gras Festival, and continued its legacy of quality entertainment that dazzles audiences. The park also introduced its newest creation earlier this year—Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger—which was recognized as one of the Best New Rollercoasters of 2022.

Six Flags Over Texas took home the Best New Show award for Christmas at the Southern Palace, a spectacle featuring a 25-member cast, soaring vocals, beautiful costumes and a live band. The show was one of the largest and most well-received productions in the history of Six Flags Over Texas, and it was a fitting finale for the park’s 60th season.

Six Flags parks also earned top five rankings in other categories, including:

Six Flags Fiesta Texas for Best Halloween Event , and the park’s Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger for Best New Rollercoaster and Best New Attraction Installation for 2022;

, and the park’s Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger for and for 2022; Six Flags Magic Mountain for Best Christmas Event ;

; Pirates of Speelunker Cave at Six Flags Over Texas for Best New Family Attraction ; and

; and El Toro at Six Flags Great Adventure for Best Wooden Roller Coaster.

Once again, Six Flags had a number of its world-class coasters listed among the Top 25 Steel Roller Coasters and Top 25 Wooden Roller Coasters for 2022: Superman the Ride at Six Flags New England, Iron Rattler at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Twisted Colossus at Six Flags Magic Mountain, Nitro at Six Flags Great Adventure, and Comet at Six Flags Great Escape.

In addition to Dr. Diabolical’s Cliffhanger at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, Six Flags unveiled an incredible line-up of thrill rides including Wonder Woman Flight of Courage at Six Flags Magic Mountain, the park’s 20th coaster; Cat Woman Whip at Six Flags St. Louis; and Sidewinder Safari at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Building upon Oktoberfest, Fright Fest, Holiday in The Park and other popular annual festivals, Six Flags is introducing a robust lineup of new events at many of its parks, including Veterans Weekend, St. Patrick’s Day, Cinco De Mayo, Summer Vibes and more. Guest can return multiple times throughout the year to enjoy elevated food and entertainment experiences each time they visit with their new annual membership.

