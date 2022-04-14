Log in
Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Week

04/14/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
Company Offering Competitive Wages and Exclusive Perks for Team Members

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and operator of water parks in North America, is looking for 15,000 energetic and motivated team members Nationwide who want to work where they play. Recognized for the fifth year in a row as one of the Nation’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For®, Six Flags is hosting a National Hiring Week, April 23 through May 1, at all of its US locations. The company is hiring for a number of rewarding positions in areas such as food service, ride operations, lifeguarding, retail, janitorial, maintenance, security, and many more. Applicants may apply online at SixFlagsJobs.com, where they can be interviewed one day, and start paid training the next. Come be a part of the Six Flags team and receive a Team Six Pass along with an allotment of free tickets for family and friends.

“With spring in full swing, and summer just around the corner, it is the perfect time to join Six Flags!” said Vice President of HR, Compensation and Benefits, Reyna Sanchez. “We offer many perks along with competitive wages for all our positions. We have a job for every lifestyle, including seasonal and part-time positions, along with our new Core program that offers full-time hours and exclusive benefits. Six Flags is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive workplace with great opportunities for leadership development, on-the-job training, and the ability to grow with us,” continued Sanchez.

Six Flags also offers other benefits including paid internships, in-park discounts, rewards and recognitions, exclusive Team Member events, and flexible scheduling. Our jobs are great for students, teachers, retirees, or anyone looking for a second job that allows them to work around a busy personal schedule. To apply, visit SixFlagsJobs.com for immediate openings.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @SixFlags

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/sixflags


© Business Wire 2022
