Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX), the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, is redefining virtual entertainment by launching its highly anticipated metaverse experience on Roblox, the global immersive platform for communication and connection.

The Six Flags Metaverse on Roblox offers a wide range of interactive experiences, including virtual roller coasters, thrilling mazes inspired by the iconic Fright Fest, and engaging games. In partnership with Digital Twin’s proprietary "Coastercoin" software, users can collect them in the experience which can only be redeemed for Six Flags rewards and activities at physical Six Flags parks, seamlessly blending the virtual and physical worlds – a first in the theme park industry.

The launch of Six Flags Metaverse on Roblox marks a significant milestone in Six Flags’ digital transformation, showcasing commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements.

“Bringing Six Flags to Roblox has enabled us to create a one-of-a-kind metaverse experience that will engage and entertain our fans in innovative ways,” said Selim Bassoul, CEO of Six Flags. “This initiative underscores our dedication to pioneering new entertainment frontiers and setting industry standards.”

"Our goal is to create immersive experiences that allow our guests to explore the excitement of Six Flags in a whole new way by seamlessly integrating the digital and physical worlds,” said Omar Jacques Omran, CTO of Six Flags.

The Six Flags Metaverse on Roblox is now live and accessible to users worldwide. This virtual platform offers an unprecedented level of engagement, allowing fans to explore and interact with their favorite Six Flags attractions like never before.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About DigitalTwin

DigitalTwin is a technology company that helps the world’s leading consumer and entertainment brands connect gameplay to the real world through the usage of its proprietary Coastercoin technology. By leveraging robust and high speed transaction processing architecture, DigitalTwin enables brands to connect achievements in digital environments to physical rewards while growing traffic and engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.coastercoin.com

