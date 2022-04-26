Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/25 04:00:02 pm EDT
41.72 USD   +1.29%
08:17aSix Flags Reschedules Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
05:23aRosenblatt Starts Six Flags Entertainment at Buy With $56 Price Target
MT
04/21B. Riley Lowers Six Flags Entertainment's Price Target to $55 from $63, Sets Revenue Estimates Below Consensus; Keeps Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Six Flags Reschedules Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings

04/26/2022 | 08:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced that it will postpone the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results previously scheduled for Monday, May 2, 2022, to before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The change is due to unanticipated delays in completing the quarter-end closing process as a result of the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system in the beginning of fiscal 2022. The ERP implementation has not materially affected the Company’s operations and the new release date remains within the statutory reporting period for the filing of the 10-Q. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or 1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
08:17aSix Flags Reschedules Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
05:23aRosenblatt Starts Six Flags Entertainment at Buy With $56 Price Target
MT
04/21B. Riley Lowers Six Flags Entertainment's Price Target to $55 from $63, Sets Revenue Es..
MT
04/19Citigroup Adjusts Six Flags Entertainment's Price Target to $51 from $54, Keeps Buy Rat..
MT
04/18FAT Brands' Fatburger Subsidiary Opens Location at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jer..
MT
04/14Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Week
BU
04/07Six Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
03/24Six Flags Entertainment Opens DC Universe -Themed Section at Illinois Park
MT
03/24New DC UNIVERSE Themed Area Coming to Six Flags Great America in 2022
BU
03/04Deutsche Bank Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $57 Fr..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 659 M - -
Net income 2022 199 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 332 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 598 M 3 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,97x
EV / Sales 2023 2,73x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 41,72 $
Average target price 54,92 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Purtell CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Corporate Communications
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Rafael A. Sanchez CIO & Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-2.02%3 598
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.16.14%57 785
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.14.74%5 630
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.10.89%3 189
ROUND ONE CORPORATION6.89%1 090
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED2.22%474