Six Flags Reschedules Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced that it will postpone the release of its first quarter 2022 financial results previously scheduled for Monday, May 2, 2022, to before the market opens on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The change is due to unanticipated delays in completing the quarter-end closing process as a result of the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (“ERP”) system in the beginning of fiscal 2022. The ERP implementation has not materially affected the Company’s operations and the new release date remains within the statutory reporting period for the filing of the 10-Q. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or 1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220426005468/en/