Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
38.79 USD   -4.69%
08:05aSix Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
03/24Six Flags Entertainment Opens DC Universe -Themed Section at Illinois Park
MT
03/24New DC UNIVERSE Themed Area Coming to Six Flags Great America in 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Six Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings

04/07/2022 | 08:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 2, 2022. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-855-889-1976 in the United States or 1-937-641-0558 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 60 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
08:05aSix Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2022 Earnings
BU
03/24Six Flags Entertainment Opens DC Universe -Themed Section at Illinois Park
MT
03/24New DC UNIVERSE Themed Area Coming to Six Flags Great America in 2022
BU
03/04Deutsche Bank Upgrades Six Flags Entertainment to Buy From Hold, Price Target to $57 Fr..
MT
03/01Domino's Pizza Fourth Quarter Misses Street Estimates Despite Same-Store Sales Growth; ..
MT
03/01Domino's Pizza's Fiscal Q4 Adjusted Earnings Gain, Revenue Falls; Appoints Next CEO, CF..
MT
02/28SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT : Announces CFO Transition - Form 8-K
PU
02/28SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
02/28Six Flags Announces CFO Transition
BU
02/28Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Announces Resignation of Sandeep Reddy as Executive..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 650 M - -
Net income 2022 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 323 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 345 M 3 345 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 97,5%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 38,79 $
Average target price 55,67 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen R. Purtell CFO, Treasurer & SVP-Corporate Communications
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Rafael A. Sanchez CIO & Senior Vice President-Information Systems
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-8.90%3 345
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.19.57%61 362
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-1.26%4 845
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.2.56%2 876
ROUND ONE CORPORATION6.89%1 124
ARDENT LEISURE GROUP LIMITED-4.07%468