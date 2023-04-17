Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
  Report
04:00:01 2023-04-17 pm EDT
25.29 USD   -2.84%
05:57pSix Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings
BU
03/22Rosenblatt Adjusts Price Target on Six Flags Entertainment to $32 From $31, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
03/10Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Appoints Marilyn Spiegel to Serve on Its Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee
CI
Summary 
Summary

Six Flags Sets Date to Announce First Quarter 2023 Earnings

04/17/2023 | 05:57pm EDT
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release first quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 8, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 479 M - -
Net income 2023 182 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 310 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 168 M 2 168 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,35x
EV / Sales 2024 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 450
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 26,03 $
Average target price 33,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Mick Chief Financial Officer & Controller
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Freeman Vice President-Public Safety & Risk Management
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION11.96%2 168
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.25.29%58 815
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.6.69%3 649
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-0.97%2 108
ROUND ONE CORPORATION11.04%1 118
AEON FANTASY CO.,LTD.19.78%479
