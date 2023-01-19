Advanced search
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
01/19/2023
25.50 USD   +0.20%
05:01pSix Flags Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings
BU
01/10Rosenblatt Securities Adjusts Six Flags Entertainment's Price Target to $31 From $28, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
01/05Oppenheimer Adjusts Six Flags Entertainment Price Target to $30 From $27, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

01/19/2023 | 05:01pm EST
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2, 2023. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 62 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 362 M - -
Net income 2022 111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 470 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 116 M 2 116 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,63x
EV / Sales 2023 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 98,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 25,45 $
Average target price 29,92 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Mick Chief Financial Officer & Controller
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Freeman Vice President-Public Safety & Risk Management
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION9.46%2 116
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.1.02%49 358
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.7.68%3 681
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.1.77%2 289
ROUND ONE CORPORATION-7.08%998
AEON FANTASY CO.,LTD.-5.84%392