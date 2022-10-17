Advanced search
    SIX   US83001A1025

SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

(SIX)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:40 2022-10-17 pm EDT
20.47 USD   +4.65%
Six Flags Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings

10/17/2022 | 12:10pm EDT
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) today announced it will release third quarter financial results before the market opens on Thursday, November 10, 2022. An investor conference call will follow beginning at 7:00 a.m. Central Time. The call can be accessed through the Six Flags Investor Relations website, investors.sixflags.com, or by dialing 1-833-629-0614 in the United States or +1-412-317-9257 outside the United States and requesting the Six Flags earnings call.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of water parks in North America, with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 61 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 446 M - -
Net income 2022 139 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 626 M 1 626 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,04x
EV / Sales 2023 1,77x
Nbr of Employees 1 970
Free-Float 98,6%
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 19,56 $
Average target price 30,64 $
Spread / Average Target 56,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Selim Antoine Bassoul President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gary Mick Chief Financial Officer & Controller
B. Ben Baldanza Non-Executive Chairman
Jason Freeman Vice President-Public Safety & Risk Management
Arik W. Ruchim Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION-54.06%1 626
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD.2.71%43 948
SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC.-23.88%3 338
CEDAR FAIR, L.P.-20.54%2 269
ROUND ONE CORPORATION48.46%1 305
AEON FANTASY CO., LTD.81.62%450