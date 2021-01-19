PRESS RELEASE : Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

Log in
Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich

01/19/2021 | 02:02am EST
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 
Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich 
2021-01-19 / 08:00 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH with new brand identity - Used car locations in Frankfurt, Berlin and Munich 
Pullach, 19 January 2021 - autohaus24 GmbH, one of the leading online car dealerships in Germany and a wholly owned 
subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, is now presenting itself in a new look: both the brand logo and the autohaus24.de 
website have been completely redesigned. In addition, the used car locations of Sixt Leasing in Frankfurt-Egelsbach, 
Berlin-Adlershof and Munich-Eching are now operating under the autohaus24 brand. 
Josef Finauer and Werner König, Managing Directors of autohaus24 GmbH: "With our new brand identity, we are emphasising 
our claim to be one of the leading online car dealers. In addition, we now have a local presence with our brand in the 
used car trade for the first time." 
The aim of autohaus24 is to further expand its product and service portfolio for used cars - both online and offline. 
For example, customers at the new locations will have the opportunity to buy matching complete winter wheels for their 
vehicle. 
PNG downloads (Credits: Sixt Leasing SE / autohaus24 GmbH): 
  . autohaus24 Managing Directors Josef Finauer (left) and Werner König (right) at the used car location in 
    Munich-Eching 
  . autohaus24 logo 
  . autohaus24 website 
  . autohaus24 location branding 
=-- 
About Sixt Leasing: 
Sixt Leasing SE based in Pullach near Munich is a leading provider in online direct sales of new vehicles in Germany as 
well as specialist in management and full-service leasing of large fleets. With tailor-made solutions, the company 
enables the longer-term mobility of its private and corporate customers. 
Private and commercial customers use the online platforms sixt-neuwagen.de and autohaus24.de to lease new vehicles 
affordably. Corporate customers benefit from the cost-saving leasing of their vehicle fleet and from efficient fleet 
management. 
Sixt Leasing SE (WKN: A0DPRE / ISIN: DE000A0DPRE6) has been listed in the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock 
Exchange (Prime Standard) since 7 May 2015. In fiscal year 2019, the Group generated consolidated revenue of EUR 824 
million. 
www.sixt-leasing.com 
Press contact: 
Kirchhoff Consult 
sixtleasing@kirchhoff.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-01-19 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Sixt Leasing SE 
              Zugspitzstraße 1 
              82049 Pullach 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)89 744 44 - 4518 
Fax:          +49 (0)89 - 744 44 - 8 5169 
E-mail:       ir@sixt-leasing.com 
Internet:     http://ir.sixt-leasing.de 
ISIN:         DE000A0DPRE6, DE000A2DADR6, DE000A2LQKV2 
WKN:          A0DPRE 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1160934 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=----------

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 19, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

