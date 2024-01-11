EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications
