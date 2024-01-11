EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Sixt SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.01.2024 / 13:08 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 27, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/investor-relations/#publications

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 07, 2024
Address: http://about.sixt.com/en/investor-relations/#publications

11.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Internet:http://ir.sixt.eu

 
End of News EQS News Service

1813211  11.01.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1813211&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp