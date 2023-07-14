FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Broker) - Deutsche Bank Research downgraded Sixt from "buy" to "hold" and lowered its price target from 160 to 125 euros. The car rental company's profits are likely to fall this year, analyst Michael Kuhn wrote in a research note presented on Friday. He also said stronger profit growth is not expected in the next two years. There are leading indicators such as used car prices that signal increasing market weakness./bek/ag

