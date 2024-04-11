EQS-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Franz Weinberger appointed new CFO – all members of the future SIXT Management Board developed from the company's own ranks



Current Head of Corporate Finance, Dr Franz Weinberger, appointed as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with effect from 1 June

Appointments of Co-CEOs Alexander Sixt and Konstantin Sixt as well as COO Nico Gabriel extended by three years each; as before, the Management Board will be completed by Vinzenz Pflanz

Future Management Board of Sixt SE will thus consist exclusively of members developed from within the company’s own ranks



Pullach, 11 April 2024 – SIXT has appointed Dr Franz Weinberger (41) as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), once again following its proven personnel policy of developing its managers over the long term and filling top positions from within the company's own ranks wherever possible. Dr Franz Weinberger, trained lawyer, has been with SIXT since 2013 and is currently Head of Corporate Finance. He will take over from Prof Dr Kai Andrejewski (56) on 1 June, when his term of office regularly expires.

The Supervisory Board has also extended the appointments of Co-CEOs Alexander Sixt and Konstantin Sixt as well as Nico Gabriel for a further three years each. The latter started at SIXT 20 years ago as a trainee and has been Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2021. As before, the Management Board will be completed by Vinzenz Pflanz, who has been with the company since 2016 (current appointment as member of the Management Board runs until autumn 2025).

Erich Sixt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Sixt SE: "Our future Management Board has around 70 years of profound car rental experience at SIXT. I am once again very pleased to see how long-standing managers are highly loyal to this company, drive its further development and embrace responsibility."

Erich Sixt also thanked Prof Dr Kai Andrejewski for his commitment as CFO: "Kai Andrejewski is leaving the Management Board by best mutual consent and passes on a very well-ordered finance division. Over the past three years, which have been characterised by a high degree of macroeconomic volatility, SIXT has been able to further increase its resilience and achieve highly positive results with record EBT in 2022 and two consecutive revenue records in the last two financial years. We wish Kai Andrejewski all the best for his professional and personal future and are delighted that he will continue to support us in an advisory capacity and also remain committed to the Regine Sixt Children's Aid Foundation. At the same time, we are delighted that such a qualified successor like Franz Weinberger could be appointed, who is very familiar with SIXT. During his period as Head of Corporate Finance, SIXT was assigned the first credit rating (BBB, stable outlook) in the company's more than 110-year history, making SIXT one of the best-rated car rental companies in the world. Most recently, he was responsible for the placement of Sixt SE's first benchmark bond with a volume of EUR 500 million. With his wide-ranging experience and many years with the company, Franz Weinberger is predestined to contribute as CFO to continuing SIXT’s course of profitable growth."

CV Franz Weinberger

Franz Weinberger, who holds a doctorate in law, has been with SIXT for over 10 years and has already been responsible for many important projects of the Group. During his time in the legal department of Sixt SE, he provided legal support to the Annual General Meeting and the financing transactions. He also took a leading role in the IPO of Sixt Leasing SE, the sale of the DriveNow stake to the BMW Group and the sale of the stake in Sixt Leasing SE to a joint venture between Santander and Hyundai. During the Covid pandemic, Franz Weinberger led the financing discussions with banks and investors and assumed the position of Head of Corporate Finance. There he played a key role in developing the Sixt Group's financing strategy and managed the rating process with S&P, among other things. Before joining SIXT, Franz Weinberger was a lawyer specialising in corporate and capital markets law at the international law firm Taylor Wessing and advised on numerous M&A and financing transactions.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ on the mobility platform ONE the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through the SIXT App, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in more than 100 countries around the globe. The company stands for consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological competence, a high proportion of premium vehicles in the fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. In 2023 Sixt Group achieved consolidated pre-tax earnings of EUR 464.3 million and another significant increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 3.62 billion. Sixt SE has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).

