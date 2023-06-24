MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Who needs a rented car in the summer vacation, must reach this year no longer so deeply into the bag. Current evaluations of the portals Check24 and billiger-mietwagen.de for the German press agency show in most vacation countries clearly lower prices than one year ago. In the average of the 20 most popular goals the prices sank according to data of Check24 within yearly period by 18 per cent. However, they are still above the pre-Corona level.

Clear declines determined the two portals among other things in Spain, where Check24 determined a decrease around 34 per cent, billiger-mietwagen.de a minus of 16 per cent. For Italy it is 17 and/or 16 per cent, in Greece 27 and 18 per cent and in Portugal 8 and 12 per cent. Also in France with 9 and/or 14 per cent it went downward, likewise in the United Kingdom with 9 and 4 per cent.

The respective strongest Verbilligung was measured however in Croatia, here Check24 sees a minus of 47 per cent, billiger-mietwagen.de of 22 per cent. For the USA the portals supply contradictory data. Check24 sees a price decrease around 16 per cent, billiger Mietwagen against it an increase around 6 per cent. Close together they lie then again with rented cars in Germany: Here price reductions of 11 and 10 per cent were determined.

To the deviations between the portals it comes among other things by the fact that the evaluations are based on reservations of the respective visitors and the evaluated reservation periods and the evaluation periods do not agree completely.

In the past two years, rental cars were significantly more expensive than before Corona. The high price level had occurred because many providers had drastically reduced their fleets at the beginning of the pandemic. Then, when travel restrictions fell, they could only replenish their inventories poorly or at much lower discounts on vehicles due to supply problems of car manufacturers, which drove up prices./ruc/DP/nas