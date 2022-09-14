Advanced search
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:16 2022-09-14 am EDT
99.70 EUR   +0.61%
10:06aSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05aSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:15aSIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

09/14/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 140.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
Financials
Sales 2022 2 846 M 2 848 M 2 848 M
Net income 2022 358 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2022 1 930 M 1 931 M 1 931 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 3,26%
Capitalization 3 956 M 3 958 M 3 958 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,07x
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 6 399
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 99,10 €
Average target price 139,44 €
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE-36.31%3 958
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.19.72%11 927
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-20.33%7 942
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-23.77%6 864
CIA LOCA2.72%2 415
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-11.28%975