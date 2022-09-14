SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Finance Pro.
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic Calendar
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Security Transactions
Financial Calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Real Estate
Utilities
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Undervalued stocks
Quality stocks
ESG stocks
Momentum stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Yield stocks
Investment Themes
Gold and Silver
Biotechnology
The Cannabis Industry
The Vegan Market
Hydrogen
Financial Data
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
The Vegan Market
In Vino Veritas
The Cannabis Industry
Artificial Intelligence
The Golden Age of Video Games
Biotechnology
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Sixt SE
News
Summary
SIX2
DE0007231326
SIXT SE
(SIX2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
10:16 2022-09-14 am EDT
99.70
EUR
+0.61%
10:06a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:15a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
09/14/2022 | 10:06am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Baader Bank is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 140.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIXT SE
10:06a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:15a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
05:38a
SIXT SE
: SIXT raises forecast for financial year 2022 significantly
EQ
08/31
SIXT-STAEMME
: From a Buy to Neutral rating by Jefferies
MD
08/11
SIXT-STAEMME
: DZ Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
08/11
SIXT-STAEMME
: Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/11
SIXT-STAEMME
: Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
08/11
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
08/10
SIXT-STAEMME
: Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
10:06a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
08:05a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
07:15a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 846 M
2 848 M
2 848 M
Net income 2022
358 M
358 M
358 M
Net Debt 2022
1 930 M
1 931 M
1 931 M
P/E ratio 2022
13,0x
Yield 2022
3,26%
Capitalization
3 956 M
3 958 M
3 958 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,07x
EV / Sales 2023
2,05x
Nbr of Employees
6 399
Free-Float
62,3%
More Financials
Chart SIXT SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
99,10 €
Average target price
139,44 €
Spread / Average Target
40,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski
Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE
-36.31%
3 958
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
19.72%
11 927
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
-20.33%
7 942
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-23.77%
6 864
CIA LOCA
2.72%
2 415
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.
-11.28%
975
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave