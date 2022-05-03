Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sixt SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/03 12:46:47 pm EDT
126.75 EUR   +5.27%
12:03pSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:36aSIXT-STAEMME : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/02German Car Rental Platform Sixt Reports Cyberattack
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating

05/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 148.70.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIXT SE
12:03pSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:36aSIXT-STAEMME : Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/02German Car Rental Platform Sixt Reports Cyberattack
MT
05/01SIXT SE : Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure busines..
EQ
04/28SIXT-STAEMME : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
04/19SIXT USA Opens New Branches in Charlotte and Baltimore
CI
04/12SIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04/07SIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/05SIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/05SIXT-STAEMME : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 724 M 2 861 M 2 861 M
Net income 2022 332 M 349 M 349 M
Net Debt 2022 2 040 M 2 143 M 2 143 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 2,30%
Capitalization 4 773 M 5 015 M 5 015 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,50x
EV / Sales 2023 2,30x
Nbr of Employees 6 399
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 120,40 €
Average target price 161,97 €
Spread / Average Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE-22.62%5 015
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.35.29%13 969
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-18.13%8 432
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-2.89%7 681
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-0.63%2 646
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS-3.15%2 289