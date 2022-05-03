Log in
SIX2
DE0007231326
SIXT SE
(SIX2)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
05/03 12:46:47 pm EDT
126.75
EUR
+5.27%
12:03p
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:36a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/02
German Car Rental Platform Sixt Reports Cyberattack
MT
Summary
SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
05/03/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
Baader Bank reiterate its Sell rating. The target price remains set at EUR 148.70.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIXT SE
12:03p
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:36a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
05/02
German Car Rental Platform Sixt Reports Cyberattack
MT
05/01
SIXT SE
: Sixt contains cyber-attack - central IT systems up and running to ensure busines..
EQ
04/28
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
04/19
SIXT USA Opens New Branches in Charlotte and Baltimore
CI
04/12
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
04/07
SIXT-STAEMME
: Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
04/05
SIXT-STAEMME
: DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/05
SIXT-STAEMME
: Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
12:03p
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06:36a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg gives a Buy rating
MD
04/28
SIXT-STAEMME
: Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
2 724 M
2 861 M
2 861 M
Net income 2022
332 M
349 M
349 M
Net Debt 2022
2 040 M
2 143 M
2 143 M
P/E ratio 2022
17,0x
Yield 2022
2,30%
Capitalization
4 773 M
5 015 M
5 015 M
EV / Sales 2022
2,50x
EV / Sales 2023
2,30x
Nbr of Employees
6 399
Free-Float
62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
120,40 €
Average target price
161,97 €
Spread / Average Target
34,5%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski
Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE
-22.62%
5 015
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
35.29%
13 969
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-18.13%
8 432
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
-2.89%
7 681
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
-0.63%
2 646
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS
-3.15%
2 289
