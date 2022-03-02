Log in
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Tradegate -  03/22 12:13:32 pm
135.15 EUR   +6.59%
11:54aSIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47aSIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:55aSIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
SIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating

03/02/2022 | 11:54am EST
Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIXT SE
11:54aSIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47aSIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:55aSIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:46aSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01:33aSIXT SE : EUR 442 million before taxes: SIXT closes 2021 with the highest earnings in comp..
EQ
03/01SIXT SE : The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary sha..
EQ
03/01Sixt SE Proposes Dividend for Ordinary Share for Financial Year 2021
CI
02/28SIXT-STAEMME : Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/22SIXT : more than triples its brand value and thereby is the world's fastest-growing car re..
PU
02/01SIXT : one of the world's leading international mobility providers, and Accor, a world lea..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
Financials
Sales 2021 2 236 M 2 485 M 2 485 M
Net income 2021 319 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2021 1 791 M 1 991 M 1 991 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 1,84%
Capitalization 4 989 M 5 546 M 5 546 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,03x
EV / Sales 2022 2,56x
Nbr of Employees 6 921
Free-Float 62,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 126,80 €
Average target price 166,34 €
Spread / Average Target 31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE-18.51%5 546
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.-13.05%9 694
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.8.53%8 383
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-23.69%8 187
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP-0.43%2 805
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS7.53%2 476