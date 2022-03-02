Log in
Sign up
Homepage
Equities
Germany
Xetra
Sixt SE
News
Summary
SIX2
DE0007231326
SIXT SE
(SIX2)
Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate -
03/22 12:13:32 pm
135.15
EUR
+6.59%
11:54a
SIXT-STAEMME
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:55a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03/02/2022 | 11:54am EST
Dirk Schlamp from DZ Bank retains his positive opinion on the stock with a Buy rating.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about SIXT SE
11:54a
SIXT-STAEMME
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:55a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:46a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Baader Bank reaffirms its Sell rating
MD
01:33a
SIXT SE
: EUR 442 million before taxes: SIXT closes 2021 with the highest earnings in comp..
EQ
03/01
SIXT SE
: The Management Board of Sixt SE proposes dividend of 3.70 euros per ordinary sha..
EQ
03/01
Sixt SE Proposes Dividend for Ordinary Share for Financial Year 2021
CI
02/28
SIXT-STAEMME
: Deutsche Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
02/22
SIXT
: more than triples its brand value and thereby is the world's fastest-growing car re..
PU
02/01
SIXT
: one of the world's leading international mobility providers, and Accor, a world lea..
PU
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
11:54a
SIXT-STAEMME
: DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
04:47a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Warburg Research keeps its Buy rating
MD
03:55a
SIXT-STAEMME
: Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
2 236 M
2 485 M
2 485 M
Net income 2021
319 M
355 M
355 M
Net Debt 2021
1 791 M
1 991 M
1 991 M
P/E ratio 2021
18,7x
Yield 2021
1,84%
Capitalization
4 989 M
5 546 M
5 546 M
EV / Sales 2021
3,03x
EV / Sales 2022
2,56x
Nbr of Employees
6 921
Free-Float
62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
126,80 €
Average target price
166,34 €
Spread / Average Target
31,2%
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt
Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski
Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel
Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE
-18.51%
5 546
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.
-13.05%
9 694
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.
8.53%
8 383
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.
-23.69%
8 187
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP
-0.43%
2 805
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS
7.53%
2 476
