Sixt SE is a Germany-based holding company engaged in the provision of mobility services. The Company through its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ offers a range of mobility services in the areas of car and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride services and car subscriptions. SIXT App (application) provides customers digital access to approximately 240,000 vehicles and around 1.5 million connected drivers in over 100 countries worldwide. The Company also operates a network of partner companies with other mobility providers, airlines and hotel chains.