    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:17:08 2023-03-01 am EST
131.40 EUR   +2.58%
03:03aSIXT-STAEMME : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
02:55aSixt : Preliminary figures as of 31 December 2022
PU
02/28Sixt Shares Surge on Upbeat FY23 Outlook
MT
SIXT-STAEMME : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank

03/01/2023 | 03:03am EST
DZ Bank's research is revising its recommendation downwards to Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about SIXT SE
03:03aSIXT-STAEMME : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
02:55aSixt : Preliminary figures as of 31 December 2022
PU
02/28Sixt Shares Surge on Upbeat FY23 Outlook
MT
02/28Sixt expects 'significant' revenue growth in 2023 - special dividend
DP
02/28Sixt Stronger Than Ever Before In 20 : record revenue of more than EUR 3 billion, EBT reac..
EQ
02/28SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
02/28Jefferies leaves Sixt at 'Buy' - Target 130 euros
DP
02/28SIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/28Sixt Se : Announcement of the dividend proposal for financial year 2022, forecast for fina..
EQ
02/23SIXT-VORZÜGE : Hauck & Aufhauser reiterates its Buy rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
Financials
Sales 2022 3 062 M 3 250 M 3 250 M
Net income 2022 396 M 420 M 420 M
Net Debt 2022 1 767 M 1 876 M 1 876 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 2,96%
Capitalization 5 161 M 5 479 M 5 479 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 6 399
Free-Float 62,3%
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 128,10 €
Average target price 139,33 €
Spread / Average Target 8,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE49.04%5 479
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.3.31%10 315
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.34.00%8 730
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.20.27%5 948
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY17.42%1 024
LOTTE RENTAL CO.,LTD.-3.80%739