SIXT and Small Luxury Hotels of the World conclude strategic partnership: SIXT is now preferred partner among the global luxury travel community

The international mobility provider SIXT joins forces with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH), the community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels

Customers of SLH's range of exclusive, high-end boutique hotels will benefit from SIXT's excellent service and choice of first-rate premium rental car models

Regine Sixt, Senior Executive Vice President International Marketing, Sixt SE: 'SLH and SIXT have a lot in common, especially when it comes to service excellence. Both are global leaders within the hospitality, tourism, and mobility industry; therefore, it is an obvious step for us to join forces in order to offer the highest level of service for today's experienced affluent travellers.'

Pullach / London, 26 August 2021 - The international mobility provider SIXT and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) have joined forces in a strategic partnership to offer travellers with exquisite tastes premium service when renting cars on their travels. SLH, the community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels, will as of now promote SIXT as their preferred partner for car rentals. Customers and guests to the exclusive boutique hotels, as well as members of SLH's exclusive membership programme INVITED, will benefit from high-end rental car models and the first-rate service as offered by the premium brand SIXT.

SLH specialises in offering exclusive, unconventional, and highly sophisticated hotels and experiences that have individual character. Every single member hotel has been hand-picked to offer secluded, discrete options with the highest standards of luxury and guest wellbeing. As a rule, visitors to the community's 500+ hotels in more than 90 countries can expect not just good service, but excellence. Expanding its policy of high-end quality to recommendations made for car rentals, SLH has now partnered with SIXT to offer outstanding service and a superior choice of refined rental car models. Customers across the globe will benefit from the excellence and flawlessness in service that SIXT is well-reputed for and enjoy the exquisite selection of luxury rental car models from limousines to sports cars or SUVs. With SIXT as the community's preferred partner, hotel guests all over the world will enjoy a premium holiday with regard to accommodation and activities as well as when travelling around.

Richard Hyde, COO, Small Luxury Hotels of the World Management Ltd: 'SLH shares many core values with SIXT, and both brands have mutual regard for exceptional, well-rounded travel experiences. Our collaboration is timed perfectly for the world opening up again, and we look forward to inspiring guests with great driving itineraries at our stunning hotels.'

Travel-fans looking to book their next exclusive experience and unique destination can browse SLH's offering at slh.com and sign up for the complimentary members club INVITED to start receiving exclusive benefits.

About Small Luxury Hotels of the World

Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH) is the most desirable community of independently minded travellers and independently spirited hotels in the world. We turned the luxury boutique hotel into a phenomenon and selected the distinctive, the diverse and the downright delightful. People, places and experiences with individual character, intimate charm and inherent class. We've personally visited, vetted, and verified over 520 hotels in more than 90 countries. We are envisioning a future where people experience the world with intention, experience its intensity and protect its integrity. Be part of the community - join us at INVITED, visit us at www.slh.com, contact a travel agent or call the Small Luxury Hotels of the World VIP Desk. Click here to view a full contact listing by country.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The company is characterized by consistent customer orientation and excellent customer experience, a living culture of innovation with strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Sixt Group doubled its revenue since 2009 and generated revenues of EUR 3.31 billion in 2019 and is ranked as one of the most profitable mobility companies in the world. In 2020, SIXT generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1.53 billion despite travel and outbound restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic and reported a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2 million after cost savings of approximately EUR 600 million among others. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). https://about.sixt.com

