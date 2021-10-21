SIXT ride goes green and offers sustainable ride services with hybrid and fully electric vehicles

Travellers can now choose hybrid or fully electric vehicles when booking transfer or limousine services via SIXT ride

SIXT is expanding its transfer service SIXT ride to include a sustainable, CO2-reduced alternative

As part of the launch, passengers receive a 10 EUR discount on rides in the categories Green, Business Green or Business Green XL

Melanie Wand, Executive Director SIXT ride Operations: "We see a rise in demand for electromobility in the market and are pleased to be able to meet this with our ride service. Once again, we are putting our customers' needs at the heart of everything we do at SIXT."

Pullach, 21 October 2021 - The international mobility provider SIXT is adding a sustainable, CO2-reduced alternative to its SIXT ride service: From now on, travellers can choose hybrid or fully electric vehicles when booking transfer or limousine services. This means SIXT ride customers travel not only comfortably but also environmentally friendly when on holiday, on business or in everyday life. The hybrid or fully electric models are available in Berlin, Dresden and Munich in addition to numerous other European cities in Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland as well as Turkey.

SIXT ride offers customers worldwide a comprehensive network of taxi, limousine and ride services. Together with partner offerings, the SIXT app includes one of the world's largest offerings of this kind: Customers can be picked up at short notice in over 250 major cities in Europe and the USA, or pre-book transfers in over 60 countries. With the integration of sustainable hybrid and fully electric vehicles, SIXT ride now provides a CO2-efficient option for passengers in many cities and regions.

Save on CO2 as well as on the fare: 10 Euro launch discount

As part of the launch, passengers benefit from a special offer: When they book a ride service in the categories Green, Business Green or Business Green XL, they can use the voucher GREEN10 to receive a 10 EUR discount on the total fare. The offer is valid until the end of November. This way, individuals, business people, leisure and frequent travelers can reduce CO2 emissions while also saving money.

Customers can now select the hybrid or fully electric vehicles when booking journeys online at SIXT ride or via the SIXT app. In addition to the taxi and ride service, the app also bundles car rental via SIXT rent, car sharing via SIXT share and the SIXT+ car subscription, thus offering customers the right mobility solution for their needs at all times. The app is based on the ONE mobility platform, which provides worldwide access to a fleet of more than 200,000 vehicles, the services of 1,500 cooperation partners and around 1.5 million drivers.

In addition to Berlin, Dresden and Munich the hybrid and fully electrical vehicles are available in the following cities: Paris, Essonne, Seine-et-Marne, Vexin and Yvelines in France; London, Crawley, Edinburgh, Farnborough, Gatwick, Glasgow, Guildford, Heathrow, Luton, Oxford und Reading in Great Britain; Milan in Italy; Amsterdam in the Netherlands; Barcelona in Spain; Stockholm in Sweden; Zurich in Switzerland as well as Istanbul in Turkey.

Melanie Wand, Executive Director SIXT ride Operations: "By integrating a hybrid and fully electric vehicle range in SIXT ride, we offer our customers a CO2-reduced option for transfers during holidays, on business trips or in everyday life thus taking a further step towards a comprehensive, sustainable range in the interests of our customers. We see a rise in demand for electromobility in the market and are pleased to be able to meet this with our ride service. Once again, we are putting our customers' needs at the heart of everything we do at SIXT."

Already, around a third of the car sharing fleet of SIXT share consists of electric vehicles and further includes e-scooters and e-mopeds to offer additional options for mobility with reduced CO2. By integrating hybrid and fully electric vehicles in SIXT ride, SIXT is extending its sustainable offering to ride services, providing customers with another opportunity to travel both sustainably and comfortably.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The company is characterized by consistent customer orientation and excellent customer experience, a living culture of innovation with strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. Sixt SE has more than doubled its revenue in the Mobility business segment since 2009 and generated revenue of EUR 2.49 billion in this segment in 2019 (total group EUR 3.31 billion) and is ranked as one of the most profitable mobility companies in the world. In 2020, SIXT generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1.53 billion despite travel and outbound restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic and reported a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2 million after cost savings of approximately EUR 600 million among others. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). https://about.sixt.com

Press contact

Sixt SE

Kathrin Greven

Sixt Central Press Office

Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700

E-mail: pressrelations@sixt.com