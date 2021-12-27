SIXT takes the opportunity this Christmas to say thank you - After distributing special bonuses of EUR 8 million to the workforce, the company donates an additional EUR 1.5 million as part of its CSR activities to support children in need

Managing Board of Sixt SE decides to donate an additional EUR 1.5 million to the Regine Sixt Children's Aid Foundation "Drying little tears" in 2022 to combat the suffering of children

Corona special payments of more than EUR 8 million were already made in 2021 to the company's employees as an expression of gratitude and respect

Despite the Corona pandemic, SIXT will increase its workforce in 2021 and register over 2,500 new hires

Pullach, 27 December 2021 - Christmas is the time to reflect, give thanks and give back. This is also true for the international mobility provider SIXT, which is using the profits generated in 2021 not only to further finance its internationalisation, digitalisation and growth strategy, but also for social purposes and as a thank you to its own employees: Recently, the Managing Board agreed on the plan to support the Regine Sixt Children's Aid Foundation "Drying little tears" with additional donations to alleviate the suffering of children worldwide. During the course of 2021, the company's own employees had already received Corona special payments in the millions.

In the third quarter of 2021, SIXT achieved the best quarterly operating result in the company's history - despite the ongoing pandemic. Based on this development, SIXT expects consolidated operating revenues of between EUR 2.1 billion and EUR 2.3 billion and consolidated EBT of between EUR 390 million and EUR 450 million for the 2021 financial year. This would significantly exceed the pre-tax profit of EUR 308 million from the strong pre-Corona year 2019. However, these impressive figures are not only a confirmation of the company's strategic growth measures taken in the past. Above all, they are an occasion to thank the employees responsible for these successes, as well as an obligation to assume social responsibility as a family business. This applies in the charity sector, but also as an employer.

For this reason, the Managing Board of Sixt SE has decided to donate an additional EUR 1.5 million to the Regine Sixt Children's Aid Foundation "Drying little tears" in the coming year. The foundation develops and implements aid projects worldwide in the four areas of education, health, welfare and emergency aid for children. It is the official corporate social responsibility programme of Sixt SE and an integral part of the company's corporate culture.

In addition, Sixt SE has paid out more than EUR 8 million in special bonuses this year in recognition of the outstanding performance of its employees during the pandemic; for example as a EUR 750 Corona bonus in October for all colleagues worldwide. These and other payments are an expression of gratitude and respect towards the employees. SIXT was able to significantly increase its workforce during the year, hiring over 2,500 new employees.

At the same time, the safety of its employees is particularly close to the company's heart, especially in times of the pandemic: As part of the company's own vaccination campaign, there have been more than 1,000 vaccinations for employees and their family members to date. The vaccination campaign will be consistently continued in 2022, as will the Group's numerous other social projects.

Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: "SIXT has all but completed a challenging but also extremely successful 2021. We are taking the opportunity this Christmas to say thank you once again and to fulfil our social obligations as a responsible family business. SIXT traditionally stands for more than just growth, innovation and premium standards. We take responsibility: We think of those in need, have created thousands of jobs this year alone and value our employees as part of the family."

