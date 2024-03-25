SIXT: title partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland

Porsche is pleased to announce that SIXT has become the new title partner of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.



Sixt SE, based in Pullach near Munich, Germany, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services.



The Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland will provide SIXT with a strong public platform in the future: starting with the 2024 season, the racing series will in fact be renamed ' Porsche SIXT Carrera Cup Deutschland '.



' The 2024 racing season includes a rich array of exciting international circuits with races in Imola, Italy and Budapest. We are looking forward to starting the season with our new partner SIXT', commented Alexander Pollich, Managing Director of Porsche Deutschland GmbH.



