SIXT SE
ANALYST DAY 2024
SECOND TEXT LEVEL: LOCATION, MONTH 20XX
AGENDA
10:00AM
10:15AM
10:45AM
OPENING REMARKS AND TRADING UPDATE
FINANCE STRATEGY
DEEP DIVE VAN & TRUCK
PROF. DR. KAI ANDREJEWSKI
DR. FRANZ WEINBERGER
DR. PETER BEERMANN
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
HEAD OF CORPORATE FINANCE
EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT
& APPOINTED CFO
VAN & TRUCK
11:05AM
11:25AM
11:45AM
DEEP DIVE DIGITAL PROCESSES
Q&A
END
PROF. DR. KAI ANDREJEWSKI
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
2
OPENING REMARKS AND TRADING UPDATE
PROF. DR. KAI ANDREJEWSKI
Chief Financial Officer
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
3
INTRODUCTION FRANZ WEINBERGER
DR. FRANZ WEINBERGER
Head of Corporate Finance
& appointed CFO
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
4
PRUDENT FINANCE STRATEGY & FUNDING PRINCIPLES
COMBINED WITH SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY AND SUSTAINABLE
DIVIDEND POLICY
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
5
FINANCING MILESTONES / ONGOING FURTHER
DEVELOPMENT
MAIN SOURCES OF FINANCING
REFINANCING COVID-RCF
SIGNIFICANT FINANCING
▪ Unrated bonds based on
▪
3y term
TRANSACTIONS
stand-alone
▪
750 MEUR
▪ 864 MEUR borrower's
documentation
▪
No financial covenants
note loans
▪
Borrower's note loans
▪ 300 MEUR unrated bond
▪
Bilateral credit lines
GROUP- AND INSTRUMENT-WIDE
▪ New bilateral credit lines
predominantly granted by
ALIGNMENT OF CREDIT TERMS &
German banks
CONDITIONS
Setting-upABS-Readiness
2020
2022
STRONG GROWTH
2024
2019
COVID-19
2021
INFLATION /
2023
INTEREST RATES
▪
Establishment of a
▪ Publication of Credit Rating
REFINANCING OF 3Y RCF TO 5Y
revolving credit facility
▪
500 MEUR Benchmark-size
▪
Improvement of terms &
bond
conditions
▪ Set-up of a Debt-
▪
Internationalization of
▪ Increase of lease financing
Issuance Program
banking group
▪ Increase of Commercial Paper
▪ Increase volume to 950
MEUR
Financing
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
6
FINANCE STRATEGY & FUNDING PRINCIPLES
LTV-RATIO
▪ Loan-to-Rental Vehicles Ratio < 100%
▪
Real-Estate-Financing
FLEET FINANCING STRATEGY
WELL-DIVERSIFIED FUNDING MIX
MATCHED FUNDING PRINCIPLES
Policy to fund:
- Base-Fleetwith mid-to-long-term instruments (e.g. bonds, borrower`s note loans, etc.)
- Peak-Fleetwith Commercial Paper, bilateral Credit Lines and RCF
- No dependence on single markets, instruments, banks or investors
- Diversification of funding sources and instruments with particular consideration of leasing
- FX-Hedgingof intercompany loans
- Risk-adequateinterest rate hedging
STAGGERED
▪
Avoidance of high refinancing risks in single periods
MATURITY PROFILE
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
7
DIVIDEND POLICY
SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY, PRUDENT AND SUSTAINABLE
PAY-OUT RATIO1 [EUR m]
74.4
70
61.0
Ø PAY-OUT RATIO: 46,7 %
61.1
60
60.6
50.2 48.6
51.3
52.7
55.8
49.7
55.6
50
44.9
45.0
54,7
in mEUR
42.1
37.2
40
35.835.7
31.8
33.1
30
20
10
0.3
0
03
04
05
06
07
08
09
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
- Dividend Policy is based on the earnings situation of the SIXT Group and allowing for distributions between 35% and 60% of the consolidated earnings of the SIXT Group as a dividend. In order to maintain or adjust the capital structure, the Group may propose different dividends to the shareholders or, in special situations, propose special dividends.
- Based on SIXT's prudent financial policy, SIXT suspended its ordinary dividend in FY20 and FY21 to preserve cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The dividend payments were resumed in 2022 and a special dividend paid in 2023 to compensate dividend suspension in 2020 and 2021.
¹Pay-out ratio based on consolidated profit after tax. For normalization purposes, the special dividend for the sale of DriveNow was added here to the
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 20242018 financial year (the year in which the profit accrued) and not to the year of the actual distribution (FY 2017).
8
WELL-STAGGERED MATURITY PROFILE
MATURITY PROFILE as of 31 March 20241
[EUR m]
623
30
300
258
159
255
134
3
2024 2025
950
513
500
351
510
300
500
251
50
3
51
50
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
MATURITIES IN 2024:
331
205
30
300
43
132
87
29
2
Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep
Oct Nov
Bonds
Dec
RCF
CP
Borrower's note loans
Bilateral credit lines
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
Sources: Sixt data; 1Financial liabilities as of 31 March 2024; Repayment amounts excluding accrued and in future payable interest; Lease
9
liabilities resulting from leases and hire purchase agreements recognised in accordance with IFRS 16 are not included
DEEP DIVE RATING
SELECTION PROCESS
- Sector Coverage
- US- & EU- Footprint
- Investor / Bank acceptance
- Understanding of business model
RATING RESULT
- S&P
- Anchor Rating BBB+
- Comparable rating analysis - 1 notch
- Rating BBB (outlook stable)
HIGHLIGHT
"S&P explicitly honors the profitable revenue growth, the
premium positioning and strategy of fleet acquisition based on
solid balance sheet and moderate debt levels."
SPREAD / VOLUME ADVANTAGE
BOND
- Reoffer Spread 2024 +128bps vs. 2023 +216bps
-
Orderbook 2024 > EUR 2.4bn. vs. 2023 > EUR 550m at peak
COMMERCIAL PAPER
- Spread 2024 +25bps vs. 2023 +35bps
- Larger volume expected
SIXT SE ANALYST DAY 2024
10
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Sixt SE published this content on 17 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2024 04:07:02 UTC.