    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
Sixt : Mobileye and SIXT plan new robotaxi service – Autonomous ride-hailing service is expected to begin driverless pilot in Munich in 2022

09/07/2021 | 12:42pm EDT
Mobileye and SIXT plan new robotaxi service - Autonomous ride-hailing service is expected to begin driverless pilot in Munich in 2022
  • At IAA Mobility, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced a collaboration to begin offering a driverless robotaxi service in Munich starting next year
  • Riders can hail one of the robotaxis using either the Moovit app or the integrated SIXT app for ride hailing, vehicle rental, car sharing and car subscriptions
  • Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE: 'This strategic collaboration is the next step in expanding our integrated mobility platform ONE and underlines our company's evolution towards becoming the industry's leading provider of innovative and digital premium mobility. We are delighted to leverage the remarkable technology leadership of Mobileye to bring driverless mobility to customers in Germany and beyond.'

Pullach, 7 September 2021 - During a keynote at IAA Mobility today, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Sixt SE Co-CEO Alexander Sixt announced a collaboration to begin offering autonomous ride-hailing services in Munich in 2022. The collaboration between Intel subsidiary Mobileye and SIXT, a leading international provider of mobility services headquartered in Germany, also aspires to scale driverless ride-sharing services across Germany and other European countries later this decade.

Riders will be able to access the service via the Moovit app as well as the SIXT app. The autonomous robotaxi offering will be included in SIXT's holistic mobility platform ONE, which combines in just one app products for ride hailing as well as car rental, car sharing and car subscriptions. By integrating the services of cooperation partners like Mobileye, the ONE mobility platform gives SIXT customers worldwide access to more than 200,000 vehicles, 1,500 cooperation partners, around 1.5 million drivers and soon even robotaxi services.

The autonomous robotaxi option will be part of the ride-hailing service SIXT ride and was demonstrated during Alexander Sixt's keynote walk-on. Mobileye also unveiled the vehicles - branded with MoovitAV and SIXT - that will be produced in volume and used for the robotaxi service in Germany. It is the first time Mobileye has publicly displayed its fully integrated self-driving system, known as Mobileye Drive™, in a vehicle that will be used for commercial, driverless ride-hailing services.

A recently enacted autonomous vehicle (AV) law permits driverless vehicles on German roads, allowing Mobileye robotaxis to begin early-rider testing on Munich streets in 2022. The fleet will thereafter move from test to commercial operations upon regulatory approval. 'Germany has shown global leadership toward a future of autonomous mobility by expediting crucial AV legislation,' Gelsinger said. 'Our ability to begin robotaxi operations in Munich next year would not be possible without this new law.'

The collaboration with SIXT is the first known commercial robotaxi service between a tech supplier and a mobility services provider. 'With strong logistics and operational partners like SIXT, Mobileye can bring the promise of full autonomy to life in cities around the world,' said Mobileye CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua. 'We're delighted that Germany is a first mover.'

Alexander Sixt, Co-CEO of Sixt SE, added: 'This strategic collaboration is the next step in expanding our integrated mobility platform ONE and underlines our company's evolution towards becoming the industry's leading provider of innovative and digital premium mobility. We are delighted to leverage the remarkable technology leadership of Mobileye to bring driverless mobility to customers in Germany and beyond.'

Mobileye will own the robotaxi fleet used in the Munich service, while SIXT will draw upon its established expertise in providing, maintaining and operating the fleet. The vehicles will include the MoovitAV service and SIXT branding once the service launches in Munich, to make it easy for customers to distinguish between traditional ride-hailing and the autonomous fleet vehicles.

About Mobileye

Mobileye is leading the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assist technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, machine learning, mapping, and data analysis. Our technology enables self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powers industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems, and delivers valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. Mobileye pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as True Redundancy™ sensing, REM™ crowdsourced mapping, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS) technologies that are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility. For more information, www.mobileye.com.

About SIXT

Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The company is characterized by consistent customer orientation and excellent customer experience, a living culture of innovation with strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. The Sixt Group doubled its revenue since 2009 and generated revenues of EUR 3.31 billion in 2019 and is ranked as one of the most profitable mobility companies in the world. In 2020, SIXT generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1.53 billion despite travel and outbound restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic and reported a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2 million after cost savings of approximately EUR 600 million among others. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). https://about.sixt.com

Press contact

Sixt SE
Kathrin Greven
Sixt Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700
E-mail: pressrelations@sixt.com

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 07 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2021 16:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
