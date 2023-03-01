Advanced search
SIXT-STAEMME : Reduced to Neutral by DZ Bank
MD
Sixt : Preliminary figures as of 31 December 2022
PU
Sixt Shares Surge on Upbeat FY23 Outlook
MT
Sixt : Preliminary figures as of 31 December 2022

03/01/2023 | 02:55am EST
Preliminary figures as at 31 December 2022

1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME OF SIXT SE, PULLACH

Consolidated Statement of Income

in EUR thousand

2022

2021

Revenue

3,066,180

2,282,448

Other operating income

309,277

157,268

Fleet expenses

629,954

506,496

Personnel expenses

567,733

405,286

a)

Wages and salaries

485,799

348,616

b)

Social security contributions

81,934

56,670

Depreciation and amortisation expense including impairments

554,639

370,039

a)

Depreciation of rental vehicles1

407,658

241,721

b)

Depreciation of property and equipment1

140,078

122,890

c)

Amortisation of intangible assets

6,903

5,428

Other operating expenses

1,034,346

678,717

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

588,785

479,178

Financial result

-38,635

-37,009

a)

Interest income

1,416

766

b)

Interest expense

40,110

37,849

c)

Other net financial income

60

75

Earnings before taxes (EBT)

550,150

442,169

Income tax expense

164,445

129,019

Consolidated profit/loss

385,705

313,150

Of which attributable to minority interests

-

3

Of which attributable to shareholders of Sixt SE

385,705

313,148

Earnings per ordinary share - basic (in EUR)

8.21

6.66

Earnings per preference share - basic (in EUR)

8.23

6.68

  • Since financial year 2022 depreciation of rental vehicles contains the depreciation of right of use assets for rental vehicles financed by lease contracts, that was reported under depreciation of property and equipment in the previous year. The prior year comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Sixt SE \ Preliminary figures as at 31 December 2022 1

2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION OF SIXT SE, PULLACH

Assets

in EUR thousand

31 Dec. 2022

31 Dec. 2021

Non-current assets

Goodwill

24,923

18,442

Intangible assets

44,001

28,164

Property and equipment1

609,497

541,033

Investment property

6,656

6,779

Financial assets

1,393

2,911

Other receivables and assets

7,968

7,614

Deferred tax assets

12,395

31,689

Total non-current assets

706,834

636,632

Current assets

Rental vehicles1

3,833,393

2,856,632

Inventories

56,842

27,056

Trade receivables

529,049

514,778

Other receivables and assets

349,531

185,960

Income tax receivables

25,216

34,268

Cash and bank balances

26,569

265,835

Total current assets

4,820,600

3,884,529

Total assets

5,527,434

4,521,162

Equity and Liabilities

in EUR thousand

31 Dec. 2022

31 Dec. 2021

Equity

Subscribed capital

120,175

120,175

Capital reserves

204,771

200,538

Other reserves

1,654,463

1,425,473

Total equity

1,979,408

1,746,186

Non-current liabilities and provisions

Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits

2,680

3,051

Other provisions

19,188

16,748

Financial liabilities

1,599,206

1,602,688

Other liabilities

3,177

-

Deferred tax liabilities

51,300

14,111

Total non-current liabilities and provisions

1,675,551

1,636,598

Current liabilities and provisions

Other provisions

158,673

142,445

Income tax liabilities

74,396

52,632

Financial liabilities

882,074

398,661

Trade payables

636,938

401,729

Other liabilities

120,394

142,910

Total current liabilities and provisions

1,872,474

1,138,377

Total equity and liabilities

5,527,434

4,521,162

  • The right of use assets for rental vehicles financed by lease contracts that were previously included in position property and equipment are reported in the position rental vehicles since financial year 2022. The prior year comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.

Due to roundings it is possible that selected figures in the tables cannot be added up to the amount recorded.

Sixt SE \ Preliminary figures as at 31 December 2022 2

Contact

Issuer

Sixt SE

Sixt SE

Zugspitzstraße 1

Zugspitzstraße 1

82049 Pullach

82049 Pullach

Germany

Germany

Investorrelations@sixt.com

Phone +49 (0) 89/ 7 44 44 - 5104

Fax +49 (0) 89/ 7 44 44 - 85104

Website Investor Relations

http://ir.sixt.eu

Other Websites

http://www.sixt.com

http://about.sixt.com

Sixt SE \ Preliminary figures as at 31 December 2022 3

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 01 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2023 07:54:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
