Sixt : Preliminary figures as of 31 December 2022

1. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME OF SIXT SE, PULLACH
Consolidated Statement of Income
in EUR thousand
2022
2021
Revenue
3,066,180
2,282,448
Other operating income
309,277
157,268
Fleet expenses
629,954
506,496
Personnel expenses
567,733
405,286
a)
Wages and salaries
485,799
348,616
b)
Social security contributions
81,934
56,670
Depreciation and amortisation expense including impairments
554,639
370,039
a)
Depreciation of rental vehicles1
407,658
241,721
b)
Depreciation of property and equipment1
140,078
122,890
c)
Amortisation of intangible assets
6,903
5,428
Other operating expenses
1,034,346
678,717
Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
588,785
479,178
Financial result
-38,635
-37,009
a)
Interest income
1,416
766
b)
Interest expense
40,110
37,849
c)
Other net financial income
60
75
Earnings before taxes (EBT)
550,150
442,169
Income tax expense
164,445
129,019
Consolidated profit/loss
385,705
313,150
Of which attributable to minority interests
-
3
Of which attributable to shareholders of Sixt SE
385,705
313,148
Earnings per ordinary share - basic (in EUR)
8.21
6.66
Earnings per preference share - basic (in EUR)
8.23
6.68
Since financial year 2022 depreciation of rental vehicles contains the depreciation of right of use assets for rental vehicles financed by lease contracts, that was reported under depreciation of property and equipment in the previous year. The prior year comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.
2. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION OF SIXT SE, PULLACH
Assets
in EUR thousand
31 Dec. 2022
31 Dec. 2021
Non-current assets
Goodwill
24,923
18,442
Intangible assets
44,001
28,164
Property and equipment1
609,497
541,033
Investment property
6,656
6,779
Financial assets
1,393
2,911
Other receivables and assets
7,968
7,614
Deferred tax assets
12,395
31,689
Total non-current assets
706,834
636,632
Current assets
Rental vehicles1
3,833,393
2,856,632
Inventories
56,842
27,056
Trade receivables
529,049
514,778
Other receivables and assets
349,531
185,960
Income tax receivables
25,216
34,268
Cash and bank balances
26,569
265,835
Total current assets
4,820,600
3,884,529
Total assets
5,527,434
4,521,162
Equity and Liabilities
in EUR thousand
31 Dec. 2022
31 Dec. 2021
Equity
Subscribed capital
120,175
120,175
Capital reserves
204,771
200,538
Other reserves
1,654,463
1,425,473
Total equity
1,979,408
1,746,186
Non-current liabilities and provisions
Provisions for pensions and other post-employment benefits
2,680
3,051
Other provisions
19,188
16,748
Financial liabilities
1,599,206
1,602,688
Other liabilities
3,177
-
Deferred tax liabilities
51,300
14,111
Total non-current liabilities and provisions
1,675,551
1,636,598
Current liabilities and provisions
Other provisions
158,673
142,445
Income tax liabilities
74,396
52,632
Financial liabilities
882,074
398,661
Trade payables
636,938
401,729
Other liabilities
120,394
142,910
Total current liabilities and provisions
1,872,474
1,138,377
Total equity and liabilities
5,527,434
4,521,162
The right of use assets for rental vehicles financed by lease contracts that were previously included in position property and equipment are reported in the position rental vehicles since financial year 2022. The prior year comparative figures have been adjusted accordingly.
Due to roundings it is possible that selected figures in the tables cannot be added up to the amount recorded.
