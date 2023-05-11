Advanced search
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:12:26 2023-05-11 am EDT
111.00 EUR   +1.46%
07:04aSixt : Q1 2023 Analyst Presentation
PU
05:04aSixt continues to successfully push through higher prices - cost pressure noticeable
DP
04:52aSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
Sixt : Q1 2023 Analyst Presentation

05/11/2023 | 07:04am EDT
SIXT

Q1 2023

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

PULLACH, 11 MAY 2023

LEGAL DISCLAIMER

This presentation (together with the presenters' speeches and any other related verbal or written communications the "Presentation") contains forward-looking statements relating to the business, financial performance and results of Sixt SE (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company") and/or the industry in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements concern future circumstances and results and other statements that are not historical

facts, sometimes identified by the words "believes," "expects," "predicts," "intends," "projects," "plans," "estimates," "aims," "foresees," "anticipates," "targets," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including assumptions, opinions and views of the Company or cited from third party sources, are solely opinions and forecasts which are uncertain and subject to risks. Actual events may differ significantly from any anticipated development due to a number of factors, including without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular in the Company's target markets and changes in competition levels. The Company does not guarantee that the assumptions underlying forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does it accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of opinions or any obligation to update the statements in the Presentation to reflect subsequent events. Forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of the Presentation. Neither the

delivery of the Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients thereof shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. Consequently, the Company does not undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect

events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of the Presentation. Furthermore, a totally different performance can ensue from an unexpected slump in demand or economic stagnation in our key markets. The actual development can differ materially from the forecasts made in this Presentation, in case one of the aforementioned risks or other risks not mentioned here should materialize and/or the assumption on which we have based our forecasts and prospects turn out to be wrong.

Certain industry and market information in the Presentation and/or related materials has been obtained by the Company from third party sources. The Company has not independently verified such information and neither the Company nor any of its directors provides any assurance as to the accuracy, fairness or completeness of such information or opinions contained in this document

and neither the Company nor any of its directors takes any responsibility for such information. This Presentation contains summary information only and does not purport to be comprehensive and is not intended to be (and should not be used as) the basis of any analysis or other evaluation. In addition, the information in the Presentation is subject to change. No representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to, and no reliance should

be placed on, any information, including projections, estimates, targets and opinions, contained herein, and no liability whatsoever is accepted as to any errors, omissions or misstatements contained herein. Due to rounding it is possible that figures may not add up exactly and that half or full year figures do not correspond to added quarterly figures. For the same reason, percentages may not exactly match absolute numbers they correspond to.

The Presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation or invitation to subscribe for, underwrite or otherwise acquire, any securities of the Company nor should it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities of the Company, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any other investment whatsoever.

Q1 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2023

2

Q1 2023

HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2023

3

Q1 DRIVEN BY FLEET RECOVERY AS WELL AS

RAMP UP AND INFLATION EFFECTS

REVENUE

[EUR m]

EBT

[EUR m]

NET INCOME

[EUR m]

RENTAL ASSETS

[EUR bn]

EQUITY RATIO

[%]

EMPLOYEES

[average]

580.8

93.5

66.4

2.7

39.4%

6,949

Q1 2022

+20%

-64%

-67%

+41%

-4pp.

+18%

695.1

33.3

22.2

3.8

35.1%

8,165

Q1 2023

Q1 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2023

4

Q1 2023 FLEET SIGNIFICANTLY

ABOVE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS

HIGHEST Q1 REVENUE

Q1 EBT ABOVE MIDPOINT

Balance of GROWTH INVESTMENT and

in company's history

of guided range

INCREASED COST CONSCIOUSNESS

NEW AIRPORT PRESENCE in

EV1 share in Europe

FLEET UP 19% yoy and

Pittsburgh, Washington DCA,

NORTH OF 20%

15% vs. pre-COVID

Toronto and London

1Including PHEV and MHEV

Q1 2023 INVESTOR PRESENTATION | MAY 2023

5

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 11:03:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
07:04aSixt : Q1 2023 Analyst Presentation
PU
05:04aSixt continues to successfully push through higher prices - cost pressure noticeable
DP
04:52aSIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04:18aSIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
MD
03:27aSIXT-STAEMME : Buy rating from Baader Bank
MD
02:48aSixt in demand again after two weak days and figures
DP
01:33aSIXT off to a successful start in 2023 – record revenue in the first quarter, pos..
EQ
05/03SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
04/25Sixt : Unternehmenspräsentation April 2023
PU
04/20SIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
