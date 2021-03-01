Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Sixt SE    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sixt SE: ???????Sixt SE redeems loan concluded with the participation of KfW and concludes new syndicated credit line of EUR 750 million with renowned bank consortium

03/01/2021 | 05:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Sixt SE / Key word(s): Financing
Sixt SE: ???????Sixt SE redeems loan concluded with the participation of KfW and concludes new syndicated credit line of EUR 750 million with renowned bank consortium

01.03.2021 / 11:19
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt SE redeems loan concluded with the participation of KfW and concludes new syndicated credit line of EUR 750 million with renowned bank consortium

  • Mobility service provider strengthens its financial flexibility to expand its vehicle fleet at attractive conditions once the corona crisis has ended.
  • Previously undrawn syndicated loan with the participation of KfW to now be replaced by the new credit line that will serve as an additional financing instrument.
  • Alexander Sixt, Chief Strategy Officer of Sixt SE: "Thanks to its strong management of the crisis and the rapid adjustment of its cost base, SIXT has weathered the corona crisis in an extraordinarily stable manner so far and is in excellent health. By taking out the new syndicated loan without KfW's participation, we are financially equipping ourselves for an increase in demand for mobility services after corona.


Pullach, 01 March 2021 - Sixt SE has signed a long-term syndicated loan agreement in the amount of EUR 750 million with a renowned bank consortium. The new revolving credit line completely replaces the previously unused syndicated loan concluded at the beginning of May 2020 with the participation of Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW). This credit facility had already been significantly reduced in advance following the successful bond issue in December 2020 and through other reductions.

With the new credit line, the international mobility service provider is the necessary financial scope to flexibly finance the expansion of its operating business and rental fleet. SIXT expects to see a gradual pick-up in international travel following an easing of the current travel restrictions and contact bans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The term of the new revolving credit facility is three years and can be extended twice by one year each, so that the maximum term comprises five years. The credit facility can be drawn in various currencies. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, DZ BANK AG, Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank and UniCredit Bank AG are the lead arrangers and bookrunners of the credit line. Other lead arrangers and lenders are Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank and SEB Deutschland. UniCredit Bank AG is the agent.

Alexander Sixt, Chief Strategy Officer of Sixt SE: "Thanks to its strong management of the crisis and the rapid adjustment of its cost base, SIXT has weathered the corona crisis in an extraordinarily stable manner so far and is in excellent health. By taking out the new syndicated loan without KfW's participation, we are financially equipping ourselves for an increase in demand for mobility services after corona. This will include the flexible expansion of our fleet, in particular. The future development will depend largely on further government measures and the situation with regard to vaccinations. Together with the successful bond issue of EUR 300 million in December 2020 and other financing options, SIXT is in a position to act quickly, flexibly and with great flexibility to further drive its growth strategy."

Jörg Bremer, Chief Financial Officer of Sixt SE: "Despite the high level of uncertainty in the market environment for mobility and the tourism industry, we have succeeded in arranging a large-volume syndicated loan on attractive terms. This once again demonstrates SIXT's excellent standing in the capital and financing markets. The agreement enables us to fully replace the transitional loan we arranged in May 2020 with the participation of Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau with long-term financing."

About SIXT
Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, chauffeur services and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The company is characterized by consistent customer orientation, a lived culture of innovation with strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. The SIXT Group generated revenue of EUR 3.31 billion in 2019 and ranks as one of the most profitable mobility companies worldwide. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334).
https://about.sixt.com

Press contact
Sixt SE
Kathrin Greven / Stefanie Seidlitz
Sixt Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700
Mail: pressrelations@sixt.com


01.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Sixt SE
Zugspitzstraße 1
82049 Pullach
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 74444-5104
Fax: +49 (0)89 74444-85104
E-mail: investorrelations@sixt.com
Internet: http://ir.sixt.eu
ISIN: DE0007231326, DE0007231334 Sixt Vorzüge, DE000A1K0656 Sixt Namensaktien, DE000A2BPDU2 Sixt-Anleihe 2016/2022, DE000A2G9HU0 Sixt-Anleihe 2018/2024
WKN: 723132
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt, Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1171925

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1171925  01.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1171925&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about SIXT SE
05:22aSIXT SE : ???????Sixt SE redeems loan concluded with the participation of KfW an..
EQ
05:22aPRESS RELEASE : Sixt SE: ???????Sixt SE redeems loan concluded with the particip..
DJ
02/24DGAP-AFR : Sixt SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial rep..
DJ
02/23PRESS RELEASE : SIXT continues to invest in its largest growth market USA and ap..
DJ
02/23SIXT : continues to invest in its largest growth market USA and appoints long-ti..
EQ
02/23SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
02/23PRESS RELEASE : Sixt Leasing SE digitalises vehicle handover and return process
DJ
02/22SIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
01/28SIXT-STAEMME : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
01/27PRESS RELEASE : SIXT appoints long-standing SIXT -2-
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 501 M 1 814 M 1 814 M
Net income 2020 -66,3 M -80,1 M -80,1 M
Net Debt 2020 1 638 M 1 979 M 1 979 M
P/E ratio 2020 -105x
Yield 2020 0,00%
Capitalization 4 153 M 5 025 M 5 018 M
EV / Sales 2020 3,86x
EV / Sales 2021 2,92x
Nbr of Employees 8 748
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 93,43 €
Last Close Price 102,90 €
Spread / Highest target 14,7%
Spread / Average Target -9,20%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Erich Sixt Chairman-Management Board
Jörg Bremer Chief Financial & Controlling Officer
Friedrich Peter Joussen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Ralf Teckentrup Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SIXT SE4.79%5 025
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-15.88%7 812
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.48.93%3 880
BARLOWORLD LIMITED-0.16%1 195
MOVIDA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.-14.29%943
UNITED INTERNATIONAL TRANSPORTATION COMPANY-0.39%726
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ