    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  09:57:24 2023-02-28 am EST
128.95 EUR   +6.48%
09:42aSIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
09:30aSixt expects 'significant' revenue growth in 2023 - special dividend
DP
08:05aSixt Se : Announcement of the dividend proposal for financial year 2022, forecast for financial year 2023 and trend for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
Sixt expects 'significant' revenue growth in 2023 - special dividend

02/28/2023 | 09:30am EST
PULLACH (dpa-AFX) - Car rental company Sixt expects significant growth in the current year due to ongoing high demand and higher prices and wants its shareholders to share in its success to date. In 2023, group revenue should increase "significantly" compared to the same period last year, the MDax-listed company announced on Tuesday in Pullach near Munich. The Management Board sees consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) at 430 to 550 million euros. Already in the first three months, an increase in sales of 10 to 25 percent is becoming apparent. The board of management sees consolidated earnings before taxes at 20 to 40 million euros. The Sixt share rose to its highest level since August.

According to initial calculations, Sixt will post consolidated earnings before taxes of 550 million euros in 2022. A year earlier, it was 442 million. Sixt plans to propose a dividend of 4.11 euros per common share and 4.13 euros per preferred share for the completed fiscal year at the annual general meeting. In addition, shareholders are each to benefit from a special distribution of 2.00 euros per share./ngu/jha/


© dpa-AFX 2023
