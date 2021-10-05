Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Sixt SE
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIX2   DE0007231326

SIXT SE

(SIX2)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sixt : fSixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrower's note loan – Order book over-subscribed multiple times, reflecting the capital market's high confidence in SIXT

10/05/2021 | 09:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Sixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrower's note loan - Order book over-subscribed multiple times, reflecting the capital market's high confidence in SIXT
  • Sixt SE issues long-term borrower's note loans with a volume of EUR 100 million at attractive conditions
  • For the first time, SIXT is using blockchain technology for an issuance of this kind and is thus focusing on digital innovation also in the financial sector
  • Dr. Kai Andrejewski, Chief Financial Officer of Sixt SE: "Once again, Sixt SE proves its excellent standing in the capital and financing markets. With the blockchain-based execution of the issuance, we are also underlining our ambition to further digitise our financial organisation."

Pullach, 05 October 2021 - Sixt SE has successfully issued two long-term borrower's note loans with a total volume of EUR 100 million at attractive conditions. The borrower's note loans have a tenor of five years and have been placed with institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The issue, which serves to finance the further growth of the Sixt Group, achieved an extraordinarily high demand with an order book that was oversubscribed several times at the peak and was priced at the lower end of the target range.

For the first time, SIXT is using the innovative and blockchain-based platform Finledger for the issuance of the borrower's note loans. Finledger maps the entire process from the issuer to the investors. Transactions are distributed in an unforgeable, unalterable manner without a central instance and are stored and documented in a blockchain. The platform thus offers advantages for administrative processing, for instance significant time savings through the digitisation of processes that were previously purely paper-based, such as the creation and custody of certificates. This allows for a faster, more secure and more transparent settlement process, combined with seamless documentation. With this innovation, SIXT is positioning itself as a pioneer in the use of digital innovations also in its financial organisation.

The arrangers were DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank and UniCredit Bank AG.

Prof. Dr. Kai Andrejewski, Chief Financial Officer of Sixt SE: "Once again, Sixt SE was able to successfully issue a borrower's note loan at attractive conditions, proving its excellent standing in the capital and financing markets. With the blockchain-based execution of the issuance, we are also underlining our ambition to further digitise our financial organisation. SIXT stands for innovative solutions. This applies not only to our entire product offering, but also to processes such as the issuance of borrower's note loans."

About SIXT
Sixt SE with its registered office in Pullach near Munich, is a leading international provider of high-quality mobility services. With its products SIXT rent, SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ the company offers a uniquely integrated premium mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing and car subscriptions. The products can be booked through one single app, which also integrates the services of its renowned mobility partners. SIXT has a presence in around 110 countries around the globe. The company is characterized by consistent customer orientation and excellent customer experience, a living culture of innovation with strong technological expertise, the high share of premium vehicles in its fleet and an attractive price-performance ratio. Sixt SE has more than doubled its revenue in the Mobility business segment since 2009 and generated revenue of EUR 2.49 billion in this segment in 2019 (total group EUR 3.31 billion) and is ranked as one of the most profitable mobility companies in the world. In 2020, SIXT generated consolidated revenues of EUR 1.53 billion despite travel and outbound restrictions due to the COVID 19 pandemic and reported a positive consolidated net income of EUR 2 million after cost savings of approximately EUR 600 million among others. Sixt SE is the parent company of the Group and has been listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange since 1986 (ISIN ordinary share: DE0007231326, ISIN preference share: DE0007231334). https://about.sixt.com

Press contact
Sixt SE
Kathrin Greven
Sixt Central Press Office
Tel.: +49 - (0)89 - 74444 6700
E-mail: pressrelations@sixt.com

Disclaimer

Sixt SE published this content on 05 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2021 13:48:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SIXT SE
09:49aSIXT : fSixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrow..
PU
09/22SIXT-STAEMME : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/21SIXT : Significantly Raises Forecast for the 2021 Financial Year, Surpassing Market Expect..
PU
09/21SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research maintains a Buy rating
MD
09/21SIXT-STAEMME : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20SIXT-STAEMME : Baader Bank remains a Sell rating
MD
09/20SIXT-STAEMME : DZ Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
09/20SIXT-STAEMME : Jefferies remains Neutral
MD
09/20SIXT : Lifts FY21 Forecast on Strong Vacation Business Growth
MT
09/20SIXT SE : SIXT significantly raises forecast for the financial year 2021
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SIXT SE
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 129 M 2 470 M 2 470 M
Net income 2021 188 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2021 1 884 M 2 186 M 2 186 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,1x
Yield 2021 0,93%
Capitalization 5 144 M 5 977 M 5 968 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,30x
EV / Sales 2022 2,71x
Nbr of Employees 6 921
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart SIXT SE
Duration : Period :
Sixt SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SIXT SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 128,40 €
Average target price 135,29 €
Spread / Average Target 5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alexander Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Konstantin Sixt Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kai Andrejewski Chief Financial Officer
Erich Sixt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Nico Gabriel Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SIXT SE30.75%5 977
HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.00%9 504
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC.224.24%8 048
LOCALIZA RENT A CAR S.A.-22.99%7 343
EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP19.58%2 915
COMPANHIA DE LOCAÇÃO DAS AMÉRICAS-19.48%2 197