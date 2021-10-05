Sixt : fSixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrower's note loan – Order book over-subscribed multiple times, reflecting the capital market's high confidence in SIXT

Sixt SE for the first time uses blockchain technology for the issuance of a borrower's note loan - Order book over-subscribed multiple times, reflecting the capital market's high confidence in SIXT

Pullach, 05 October 2021 - Sixt SE has successfully issued two long-term borrower's note loans with a total volume of EUR 100 million at attractive conditions. The borrower's note loans have a tenor of five years and have been placed with institutional investors in Germany and abroad. The issue, which serves to finance the further growth of the Sixt Group, achieved an extraordinarily high demand with an order book that was oversubscribed several times at the peak and was priced at the lower end of the target range.

For the first time, SIXT is using the innovative and blockchain-based platform Finledger for the issuance of the borrower's note loans. Finledger maps the entire process from the issuer to the investors. Transactions are distributed in an unforgeable, unalterable manner without a central instance and are stored and documented in a blockchain. The platform thus offers advantages for administrative processing, for instance significant time savings through the digitisation of processes that were previously purely paper-based, such as the creation and custody of certificates. This allows for a faster, more secure and more transparent settlement process, combined with seamless documentation. With this innovation, SIXT is positioning itself as a pioneer in the use of digital innovations also in its financial organisation.

The arrangers were DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral-Genossenschaftsbank and UniCredit Bank AG.

Prof. Dr. Kai Andrejewski, Chief Financial Officer of Sixt SE: "Once again, Sixt SE was able to successfully issue a borrower's note loan at attractive conditions, proving its excellent standing in the capital and financing markets. With the blockchain-based execution of the issuance, we are also underlining our ambition to further digitise our financial organisation. SIXT stands for innovative solutions. This applies not only to our entire product offering, but also to processes such as the issuance of borrower's note loans."

